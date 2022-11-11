Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
NY Library Holds A Drag Queen Story HourBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
2 teens arrested after Ariana Grande's brother Frankie mugged in Midtown
Police say two teens - ages 13 and 17 - robbed the 39-year-old while he was walking in Midtown.
HipHopDX.com
Grandmaster Flash, Roxanne Shante & More Visit City Hall To Announce Hip Hop 50 Plans
Grandmaster Flash, Roxanne Shante and other rap legends have visited New York City to announce planned celebrations for Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary in 2023. Photos snapped at New York’s City Hall over the weekend showed numerous rap pioneers – Flash, Shante, Slick Rick, and Master Gee included – standing alongside the city’s current Mayor Eric Adams as they spoke about the celebrations planned in coordination with Bronx’s Universal Hip Hop Museum, which will finally open its doors in 2024.
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"
Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.
musictimes.com
Nas' Home Burglary: Rapper Celebrating Album Release While House Was Being Robbed [Report]
Rapper Nas was in New York City, celebrating the release of his album "King's Disease" series when his home in Calabasas, California was burglarized by unidentified men. According to reports, Nas' team was notified of the burglary via a Ring camera installed in the rapper's home. It caught the men leaving the home, and the team immediately contacted the police, however, the burglars were long gone by the time police officers arrived at the scene.
3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’
The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $10,000 sold in Bronx, Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets if you played Take 5 in the Bronx or in Brooklyn. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in the boroughs for Saturday’s midday drawing. The one sold in the Bronx is worth $10,243.50 and the one sold in Brooklyn is worth $10,263. The Bronx ticket was […]
NBC New York
Why Was Nikita in Jail in Miami? Here's Latest on NYC YouTube Star
A New York City social media influencer with more than 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube was arrested Monday on a battery charge for allegedly throwing a water bottle at a police officer at a Miami Beach hotel. Nikita Dragun, 26, was charged with four counts including battery on an officer...
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media Posts
Full video linked, the boy is no contento.(santanasbarbershop7/Instagram) Santanas Barber Shops/Los Muchachos de Santana (Amsterdam Ave & West 108) of West Harlem, New York, has been the focus of controversy following their overly seductive social media posts involving children.
Woman plunges to her death from RFK Bridge: NYPD
A woman believed to be in her 30s plunged to her death from the RFK Bridge overnight Tuesday, according to police.
“I Fear I was Targeted Twice by Hell’s Kitchen Drug Gangs” — Victim Speaks Out After the Deaths of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger
A Hell’s Kitchen bar-goer speaks out today about his experience of being targeted twice with what he believes was the “roofie” drug GHB, breaking his silence after two deaths and at least one more robbery of gay men at West Side bars and clubs. Edward, who has asked W42ST not to use his surname, said […] The post “I Fear I was Targeted Twice by Hell’s Kitchen Drug Gangs” — Victim Speaks Out After the Deaths of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger appeared first on W42ST.
NYS Music
Nas To Perform First Ever Headline Show at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Live Nation announced that Grammy Award winning rap legend, Nas, will perform at Madison Square Garden on Friday, February 24, 2023, marking the icon’s first headline show at The World’s Most Famous Arena. Tickets go on sale to the general...
Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli
NEW YORK, NY – An argument between two men inside a Bronx deli at 975 Walton Avenue in the Bronx turned into a street gunfight last Wednesday. On Tuesday, detectives with the New York City Police Department released photos of the two suspects in an attempt to solicit help from the public to identify them. At around 5:59 pm, the two men got into a verbal argument. Once outside, the two men pulled guns on each other and began shooting. Police did not report any injuries. The two suspects fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
Founder of fascist gang Proud Boys gets NYC comedy tour stop canceled for 2nd time, tries 3rd attempt on LI
A stop on a comedy tour organized by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, was canceled on Thursday night after the mayor of Rutherford warned of potential violence.
queenoftheclick.com
Hamilton The Kitten Thrives in Brooklyn
Earlier in the week, I saw the messages on Facebook about a kitten meowing on the tracks at the Fort Hamilton station. Jackie B. from Neighborhood Cats went to the Ft. Hamilton station and put out a trap to capture the kitten, so she could help him. A short time...
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.
Friday afternoon around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed in the face inside the 14th Street Union Square subway station on the N/Q/R train platform. According to the NYPD, The suspect grabbed the victim’s bag and ran as soon as the doors on an N train opened. The victim started pursuing the suspect to the platform, where he got slashed in the face by a knife. The victim was not seriously injured and upon being treated at the scene, he refused further medical treatment. The suspect ran away with the victim’s bag, which contained construction tools worth around $420 and a pair of boots.
Man fatally beaten with wooden board in Queens supported wife, baby in Guatemala: family
QUEENS (PIX11) — A 23-year-old man beaten to death in Queens had been in New York for less than two years, family told PIX11 News on Monday. Esvin Vasquez came to the US from Guatemala, his brother-in-law said. Vasquez was working at a furniture store to support his wife and baby back home. He was […]
Man shot in the stomach in the Bronx
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
Owner of Dearborn's famous Miller Bar dies
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's a sad day for the famous Miller's Bar in Dearborn. One of the owners, Dennis Miller, died Thursday.Miller's family made the announcement on the bar's Facebook page."We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff at the bar how grateful we are to have friends and customers who truly care," the Miller family said in the post. "We appreciate your business and we will continue to carry on the Miller tradition of serving our award winning burgers."The bar along Michigan Avenue near Telegraph Road has been...
