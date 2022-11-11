Read full article on original website
Kelela Is in Her 'RAVEN' Era
From early murmurings and cryptic Instagram teasers to an immaculate return, at long last, the wait for a new Kelela album is officially almost over. Following the release of ambient mood-setter "Washed Away" and the club-primed "Happy Ending," Kelela returns to announce her forthcoming album, RAVEN, arriving February 10 via Warp Records. The highly-anticipated follow-up to 2017's critically acclaimed Take Me Apart ushers in the next chapter of Kelela's journey toward healing and self-renewal across lush sonic landscapes courtesy of co-executive producer Asmara, OCA and LSDXOXO.
Grant Sikes Is Done Pretending
The first day of Grant Sikes’ school year was spent sitting in the back of her political science class, praying that no one had noticed the Fox News story splayed across the projector screen. “Transgender student rejected by every University of Alabama sorority” was the headline, with her name in the subheading alongside a photograph of the school.
