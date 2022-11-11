From early murmurings and cryptic Instagram teasers to an immaculate return, at long last, the wait for a new Kelela album is officially almost over. Following the release of ambient mood-setter "Washed Away" and the club-primed "Happy Ending," Kelela returns to announce her forthcoming album, RAVEN, arriving February 10 via Warp Records. The highly-anticipated follow-up to 2017's critically acclaimed Take Me Apart ushers in the next chapter of Kelela's journey toward healing and self-renewal across lush sonic landscapes courtesy of co-executive producer Asmara, OCA and LSDXOXO.

10 HOURS AGO