nwi.life
MCHS hosts Military Drill Competition, earns awards
The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) hosted a military drill competition on November 12th. The Wolves competed against the traditional powerhouse schools of Portage, Indianapolis Ben Davis, and Romeoville, IL. They earned a 2nd place trophy in the Armed Regulation category, and finished third in Unarmed Regulation, Unarmed Exhibition, and Armed Exhibition. The University of Notre Dame Navy/Marine ROTC provided the judges.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Merrillville High School students are making an impact
Merrillville High School (MHS) has been very busy with the first trimester coming to a close. The first trimester gave many students a variety things to be preparing for, whether that meant football playoffs, the Thespian Troupe #1692 performance, or finals week. The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) football...
nwi.life
Michigan City High School honors veterans
Michigan City High School (MCHS) conducted a ceremony to honor veterans on Veterans Day, November 11th. The school’s band, choir, and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) participated. All junior and senior classes attended along with many veterans from surrounding communities. One highlight of the ceremony was the band playing the Armed Forces Medley, during which veterans of their respective service were recognized during the playing of their service song. The event was a modified military parade, with the march on of troops and the manual of arms. The choir sang the National Anthem, God Bless America, and America the Beautiful. It concluded with the troops passing in review.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Behind the scenes with Basiaga at Hobart
Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) is a club at Hobart High School whose mission is to promote career opportunities in the health industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people. Recently, HOSA organized a Trunk-or-Treat event and placed second in the competition. Trunk-or-Treat is...
nwi.life
VNA Hospice NWI hosts its celebration of veterans event
VNA Hospice NWI held its annual celebration of veterans on Friday, November 11 in Valparaiso. VNA Hospice is a not-for-profit center that provides hospice and palliative care and serves all of Lake, Porter, La Porte, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties and has been a level five with the We Honor Veterans Program since January 2021.
buildingindiana.com
$500,000 Grant for First-Time Playgrounds at Five Schools
Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana announced a $500,000 grant from the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation to build brand new playgrounds at five Northwest Indiana Catholic elementary schools. The grant will provide playgrounds for elementary school students at Aquinas Catholic Community School, St. Casimir School, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, St. John Bosco Catholic School and St. Stanislaus School – all Big Shoulders Fund schools within the Catholic Diocese of Gary.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Family Birth Center recertified for complex obstetric, perinatal care
The Indiana State Department of Health recertified Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Family Birth Center as a Level III obstetric and neonatal Level of Care facility. Level III hospitals are equipped to care for complex maternal medical conditions and obstetric complications as well as infants requiring neonatal intensive care. “I...
nwi.life
Northwest Health – La Porte expands access to healthcare In Michigan City with new medical office
To meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in La Porte County, Northwest Medical Group and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new medical office building at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. The new medical location, Northwest Health’s third in Michigan City, expands the practices of internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D. The facility also houses Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services and Northwest Medical Group – Gastroenterology. Additional physicians will also be seeing patients at the new location in upcoming months.
buildingindiana.com
Community Healthcare Expanded Care Center
Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services by adding a new Immediate Care and medical services center to meet the demand for quality healthcare in Northwest Indiana’s growing communities. The new facility will replace the current Immediate Care location at 1946-45th St. in Munster. The 32,000-square-foot, two-story structure...
73 new Chicago police recruits, 124 newly promoted officers celebrate graduation
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A graduation ceremony was held Monday morning for dozens of new Chicago police recruits and recently promoted officers.The department held a graduation ceremony at Navy Pier for 73 graduates of the police academy, as well as 24 promoted field training officers and 100 promoted sergeants.Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and other command staff at the graduation ceremony.
Saint Ignatius College Prep Hockey Team Involved in Indiana Bus Crash, Injuries Reported
Members of Chicago's Saint Ignatius College Prep's hockey team have been taken to hospitals following a school bus crash in northern Indiana, according to a team coach. The collision was reported Saturday evening at Center Street and U.S. 30 in Warsaw, Indiana. Saint Ignatius College Prep's Wolfpack Junior Varsity hockey...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Retired CTA supervisor Kevin Majors has some advice for current leadership
The CTA is at a crossroads right now, as the agency struggles to improve reliability, tackle the “ghost run” problem, get its workforce back up to pre-pandemic levels, and improve safety. At a time like this, institutional knowledge of the transit system is helpful, so Streetsblog checked in with retired CTA supervisor Kevin Majors, 66, to get his take on recent events.
nwi.life
Chicago to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, May 19, 2023
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that multi-Grammy award winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $100 to $190, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased onlinebeginning on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
beltmag.com
East Chicago’s Fiestas Patrias
Nearly a century of celebration for Indiana’s growing Mexican community. After a hiatus during the pandemic, a cherished tradition returned to East Chicago, Indiana: the Fiestas Patrias events commemorating Mexican independence from Spain on September 16th. The celebration, first held in 1924, is one of the oldest in the Midwest and, in 2024, will celebrate its 100th anniversary. Over the course of that almost century-long tradition, the parade was canceled only four times. Before the pandemic, the Union Benéfica Mexicana (UBM) it was only the Second World War and the September 11th attacks which caused the organizers to cancel the event. Now, the festivities’ return highlights the community’s endurance and a continuance of their history of forging a home in the urban Midwest.
CBS News
Winter coat giveaway pop-up starts Monday afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the arrival of cold weather, a Chicago nonprofit is hosting a pop-up winter coat drive taking place Monday afternoon. The Mr. Dad's Father's Club is hosting two winter coat giveaways this month, including Monday's event in the Roseland community at 111th and Michigan. The giveaway starts...
Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden
ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
nwi.life
Hammond’s 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. has announced the 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony to kick off the Holiday season will be held on Friday, November 25 in front of Hammond City Hall, 5925 Calumet Avenue. New this year, kids’ crafts beginning at 5:00 P.M. until 5:45 P.M. inside City Hall and...
Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?
As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
R&B icon Anita Baker announces first tour in nearly three decades, with Midwest stops in Detroit and Chicago
LOS ANGELES — Anita Baker, the R&B icon with the rapturous mezzo-soprano voice, is hitting the road in the United States for a new tour for the first time in 28 years. Baker — one of the most prized vocalists to emerge in the 1980s — will return with a 15-show trek in 2023.
wevv.com
State can seize all property of Indiana local governments, court rules
The state of Indiana is entitled to seize the property of any local governmental entity for any reason, or no reason at all, any time it wants. That's the unanimous ruling of the Indiana Court of Appeals in a first-of-its-kind challenge filed by two Northwest Indiana school districts against a controversial statute favoring charter schools.
