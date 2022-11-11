Nearly a century of celebration for Indiana’s growing Mexican community. After a hiatus during the pandemic, a cherished tradition returned to East Chicago, Indiana: the Fiestas Patrias events commemorating Mexican independence from Spain on September 16th. The celebration, first held in 1924, is one of the oldest in the Midwest and, in 2024, will celebrate its 100th anniversary. Over the course of that almost century-long tradition, the parade was canceled only four times. Before the pandemic, the Union Benéfica Mexicana (UBM) it was only the Second World War and the September 11th attacks which caused the organizers to cancel the event. Now, the festivities’ return highlights the community’s endurance and a continuance of their history of forging a home in the urban Midwest.

EAST CHICAGO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO