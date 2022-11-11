ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
Discovery of Rare Minerals Could Change Maine’s Aroostook County Forever

While politics and election results have dominated the news cycle over the past several weeks, a scientific discovery in northern Maine could have a far-reaching effect on people's lives in Aroostook County. According to USGS.gov, rare and critical minerals have been discovered in remote areas of the county that could lead to a future that looks very different from the present.
Incident at Sanford School a hoax, York County Emergency Management says

SANFORD, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms the incident at Sanford High School is a hoax. Police have still not yet confirmed what happened. Maine’s Total Coverage has several crews headed to the scene and will bring you the latest information from officials as it becomes available. Officials will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.
Wolfden's Pickett Mt Strategic Metal Project in Maine Gains Local Support

Two Proximal Towns Vote in Favor of the Project and Hosting the Potential Infrastructure. THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (WLF.V) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on local support for its wholly-owned high-grade polymetallic (Cu-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag) Pickett Mt. Project in Northern Maine in advance of Wolfden filing a rezoning application with the State to allow for the development of a state-of-the-art modern underground mining operation.
Longroad Energy starts construction on Maine’s largest solar project

Renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has financed and commenced construction of the Three Corners Solar project in Kennebec County, Maine. The approximately $200 million project has been in development for five years, and upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, will be the largest solar project in Maine. “We...
Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
Former Secretary of State appointed to Maine State Auditor

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has been appointed to the position of Maine State Auditor. Senate President Troy Jackson says Dunlap will replace Jacob Norton who resigned as State Auditor earlier this year. Dunlap was originally elected to the position by the legislature in December...
Ranked choice runoff to decide race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District

The ranked choice run-off for Maine's 2nd Congressional District began Tuesday morning in Augusta. Neither incumbent Democratic Congressman Jared Golden nor his opponent, Republican Bruce Poliquin, were able to win 50-percent of the votes in the initial election count. This means second choice votes for third place finisher independent Tiffany...
Snowy morning in Aroostook County

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in Aroostook County woke up to a winter wonderland Monday. Three-year-old Garrett Anderson of Caribou was all smiles this morning. His mom, former TV5 producer, Chelsey Anderson snapped pictures of Garrett making his first snowman of the season. Over in Stockholm, Devin Chenevert took beautiful...
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Looks Like Bangor’s First Flakes Are Gonna Fly on Wednesday

How is this possible? It was 70 degrees last week!. I will never stop ringing the bell that Mother Nature is either bi-polar, or she just gives us all the leftover weather no one wants. Maine rarely gets good, steady weather. If it's bright and sunny, the wind blows like crazy. If it's nasty weather, it comes at the weirdest times. Like this year, winter may start a little earlier than it seems like it should.
Heating Oil Price Hits Record High in Maine

The cost for a gallon of heating oil in Maine has hit a record high. Mainers should expect to pay an average of $5.71 per gallon for number two heating oil and $7.07 per gallon of kerosene, according to Gov. Janet Mills‘ energy office. That’s the highest price in...
POLICE: Multiple Active Shooter Hoaxes At Schools Throughout Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Update: 10:15am - Fort Fairfield School District has reported they received an active shooter call around 9:20am on Tuesday, Police did investigate the scene and deemed the threat a hoax. Multiple schools throughout the state have reported active shooter threats. According to the Maine Department of...
First Biofuels Manufacturing Project Announced For Northern Maine

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - A Biofuels company based out of Washington D.C. called DG Fuels (DGF), has announced a long-term lease agreement with the Loring Development Authority for 1,240 acres on the former Loring Air Force Base. According to a press release, this location will be used to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF. The site on Loring will be the second SAF Facility the company is developing. The project will break ground in the Summer of 2024. The project is expected to create 2,300 jobs during the construction phase and 650 permanent jobs for the operation of the facility. The project is currently expected to be completed in 2027.
