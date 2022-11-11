Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
Veterans Voices: Gene Hodges, age 99, remembers the World War II Battle of Midway
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and the U.S. entered World War II. On Dec. 8, Gene Hodges, age 18, made a decision that would alter the course of his life. “I wound up down at a recruiting station,” he said. “I thought – if I don’t get […]
North Platte Telegraph
Salute to Veterans: Beckius operated missile and radar systems, then taught others
As a high school student, Jerome "Jerry" Beckius decided to join the Navy on the deferred enlistment program. After graduation, illness took him out of the opportunity to serve his country. Doctors classified him 4-F, and he stayed in North Platte. A short time later, he was given another opportunity, and he began his military career in 1967.
U.S. Navy commander's wife describes battle with Agent Orange
Forum at Town Center director said residents were moved to hear gripping accountIn honor of Veterans Day, retired U.S. Navy commander Tim Gonick's fellow retirement-center residents near Happy Valley learned about his struggle to live a normal life after being exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. Gonick's wife, Velia, also a Navy veteran, told residents during the Nov. 11 presentation about how her robust, athletic husband slowly lost his way into his current condition of severe dementia. Velia recounted how Tim changed as he slowly withdrew from his hobby as a world-class photographer into a person who could no...
Stolen valor: Tyler Kistner’s claims he is a combat veteran are just not true
Before our induction into the American Armed Forces, each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Honoring that oath requires we speak out about stolen valor. When Tyler Kistner first ran for the Second Congressional District (CD2) seat in 2020, he claimed,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of the Unknown Soldier returned to the US 101 years ago after WWI
101 years ago on Nov. 9, 1921, the body of the fallen U.S. soldier that now rests in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier returned to the U.S. from France, where he died in the fighting of World War I. According to Arlington National Cemetery, the Unknown Soldier’s remains were...
Vietnam veteran shares war experience
Gene Ramsey pulls a framed photo out of the cardboard box where he keeps his war mementos. The old letters, newspaper articles, Bronze Star and black and white pictures tell pieces of his story, but it’s the photo he reaches for first. In it, he is forever frozen in...
Smithonian
How This WWII Flag Fulfilled a General’s Dying Wish
Unassuming at first glance, a U.S. flag that recently joined our museum's collection brings together the remarkable stories of two U.S. soldiers. Private Joseph O. “Jose” Quintero struggled to create the flag in secret while held as a prisoner of war (POW) during World War II. Later, Lt. Gen. Edward D. Baca became the same flag's guardian, carrying it around the world to honor the memory of Quintero and his fellow veterans.
He was a medic in America's 'Forgotten War.' He traveled to D.C. to see the memorial for the friends he lost
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — How can anyone forget a war?. "They call it the Forgotten War," Charles Pilon said, standing at the Korean War Memorial in Washington D.C. "I haven't forgotten. I'll never forget." It wasn't easy for Charles to come here. He served 13 months in the Korean...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Deadly Military Uniform Designs That Ultimately Got Soldiers Killed
There have been a number of times when fashion outweighed function when it came to military uniforms, sometimes leading to deadly results. The shortfalls that occurred were oftentimes known, but, in some instances, the issues plaguing them were a total mystery. Below, we explore six uniform elements that caused many servicemen to perish while on the battlefield.
On this day in history, Oct. 25, 1944, first kamikaze suicide pilots attack US Navy in World War II
Imperial Japan sent its first wave of kamikaze suicide planes to the U.S. Navy off the coast of the Philippines on Oct. 25, 1944. Thousands were killed in the attacks by war's end.
Washington Examiner
'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary
There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Despite Being Up Against 2,000 Enemy Troops, Bernard Fisher Risked His Life to Save a Fellow Airman
During the Vietnam War, a number of US military service members distinguished themselves. Among them was US Air Force pilot Bernard Fisher, who risked his life to save a fellow airman during a mission to protect a Special Forces camp from North Vietnamese Army (NVA) troops. For his bravery, he was awarded the Medal of Honor.
'Cold War Navy SEAL' details CIA secret missions and the adventure of a lifetime
Little known to the public, the CIA waged a secret war in Africa by establishing a paramilitary Navy in the Congo that fought communist rebels.
Raleigh News & Observer
On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets
Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
Next Avenue
Writing Vietnam
The catharsis of writing their memoirs helped two Vietnam veterans heal. "Write hard and clear about what hurts." — Ernest Hemingway. What is that place where we store our memories? Is it a virtual file cabinet filled with sounds and pictures and smells? Does it stay in permanent storage, or do we visit from time to time to honor or mourn what happened long ago?
Family accepts Purple Heart for late veteran Charles Shepherd, wounded in WWI
ST. PAUL, Minn. – On the eve of Veterans Day, a soldier is rightfully recognized for his service and sacrifice for our country.Army Private Charles Shepard was wounded in battle during World War I. He never received a Purple Heart, which recognizes service members wounded in combat.The family of the late Pvt. Charles Shepard finally received the honor, earned during his service to the country.Shepard was born in 1893 and was 23 when he enlisted in the Army. Four months later he was overseas, part of the MUSE Argon offensive in France, Company H, 317th Infantry of the 80th division."He...
Washington Examiner
The secret to making Marines
The U.S. Marine Corps, which celebrates its 247th birthday Thursday, has done two extraordinary things for nearly all its existence: The Corps adapted to warfare as enemies, geography, and technology changed while not only sustaining but deepening its sense of self, warfighting ethos, and purpose. Sometimes an organization derives its...
Remembering Natives on Veteran’s Day
As the sun sets on another Veteran’s Day – it is important to remember those Native Americans also a part of the Armed Services, past and present. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. Armed Services at higher rates than any other group. With more than 140,000 AI/AN Veterans living in the United States, it is definitely worth taking a moment to thank them for their service to this country.
Veteran Marine Master Sergeant Shares Why Canine Service Companions Are 'Invaluable'
Retired Master Sergeant (MSgt). Davey Lind of the United States Marine Corps always has an adorable reason to greet every day: his service companion Murphy "Murph" the Cane Corso. Long before meeting Murph, Lind joined the Marine Corps, launching a military career where he "served actively for 20 years, six...
