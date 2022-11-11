ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

North Platte Telegraph

Salute to Veterans: Beckius operated missile and radar systems, then taught others

As a high school student, Jerome "Jerry" Beckius decided to join the Navy on the deferred enlistment program. After graduation, illness took him out of the opportunity to serve his country. Doctors classified him 4-F, and he stayed in North Platte. A short time later, he was given another opportunity, and he began his military career in 1967.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Clackamas Review

U.S. Navy commander's wife describes battle with Agent Orange

Forum at Town Center director said residents were moved to hear gripping accountIn honor of Veterans Day, retired U.S. Navy commander Tim Gonick's fellow retirement-center residents near Happy Valley learned about his struggle to live a normal life after being exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. Gonick's wife, Velia, also a Navy veteran, told residents during the Nov. 11 presentation about how her robust, athletic husband slowly lost his way into his current condition of severe dementia. Velia recounted how Tim changed as he slowly withdrew from his hobby as a world-class photographer into a person who could no...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
The Star

Vietnam veteran shares war experience

Gene Ramsey pulls a framed photo out of the cardboard box where he keeps his war mementos. The old letters, newspaper articles, Bronze Star and black and white pictures tell pieces of his story, but it’s the photo he reaches for first. In it, he is forever frozen in...
Smithonian

How This WWII Flag Fulfilled a General’s Dying Wish

Unassuming at first glance, a U.S. flag that recently joined our museum's collection brings together the remarkable stories of two U.S. soldiers. Private Joseph O. “Jose” Quintero struggled to create the flag in secret while held as a prisoner of war (POW) during World War II. Later, Lt. Gen. Edward D. Baca became the same flag's guardian, carrying it around the world to honor the memory of Quintero and his fellow veterans.
TEXAS STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Deadly Military Uniform Designs That Ultimately Got Soldiers Killed

There have been a number of times when fashion outweighed function when it came to military uniforms, sometimes leading to deadly results. The shortfalls that occurred were oftentimes known, but, in some instances, the issues plaguing them were a total mystery. Below, we explore six uniform elements that caused many servicemen to perish while on the battlefield.
Washington Examiner

'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary

There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
WASHINGTON, DC
Raleigh News & Observer

On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets

Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
Next Avenue

Writing Vietnam

The catharsis of writing their memoirs helped two Vietnam veterans heal. "Write hard and clear about what hurts." — Ernest Hemingway. What is that place where we store our memories? Is it a virtual file cabinet filled with sounds and pictures and smells? Does it stay in permanent storage, or do we visit from time to time to honor or mourn what happened long ago?
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Family accepts Purple Heart for late veteran Charles Shepherd, wounded in WWI

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On the eve of Veterans Day, a soldier is rightfully recognized for his service and sacrifice for our country.Army Private Charles Shepard was wounded in battle during World War I. He never received a Purple Heart, which recognizes service members wounded in combat.The family of the late Pvt. Charles Shepard finally received the honor, earned during his service to the country.Shepard was born in 1893 and was 23 when he enlisted in the Army. Four months later he was overseas, part of the MUSE Argon offensive in France, Company H, 317th Infantry of the 80th division."He...
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

The secret to making Marines

The U.S. Marine Corps, which celebrates its 247th birthday Thursday, has done two extraordinary things for nearly all its existence: The Corps adapted to warfare as enemies, geography, and technology changed while not only sustaining but deepening its sense of self, warfighting ethos, and purpose. Sometimes an organization derives its...
FLORIDA STATE
Buffalo's Fire

Remembering Natives on Veteran’s Day

As the sun sets on another Veteran’s Day – it is important to remember those Native Americans also a part of the Armed Services, past and present. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. Armed Services at higher rates than any other group. With more than 140,000 AI/AN Veterans living in the United States, it is definitely worth taking a moment to thank them for their service to this country.
OKLAHOMA STATE

