Martinez, CA

Martinez City Council expected to approve Andrew White as new police chief

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

(BCN)– Martinez is expected to name Clearlake Police Chief Andrew White as its new police chief next week. The City Council still needs to formally approve White’s hiring at its meeting next Wednesday, but it’s expected to be a formality as the city issued a statement about White’s hiring on Thursday.

The city said White’s will begin his new job Jan. 3. White, 38, has been Clearlake’s top cop since 2018. He also served as Clearlake’s acting finance director for a year.

White serves on California’s 911 Advisory Board as an appointee of Gov. Gavin Newsom and represents the California Peace Officers Association on the California Law Enforcement Telecommunication System Advisory Committee. White has a bachelor’s degree in organizational management and information technology and graduated from the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute.

White’s annual salary as police chief will be $238,771. White was an instructor in the basic police and dispatch academies at Napa Valley College for 15 years.

White worked his way up the Suisun City Police Department for 16 years before leaving for Clearlake in 2018. He began his career as a police cadet then dispatcher at the Napa Police Department.

“Andrew White is absolutely the best choice to lead our police department and strengthen its community partnerships,” Martinez Mayor Rob Schroder said in a statement. “His breadth of public safety experience at the local and state levels, combined with his knowledge of municipal finance and other essential management skills, will provide our community with a proven leader.”

White replaces former Chief Manjit Sappal, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

