OBJ Wants $20M; Cowboys Lying About Being 'All In'?
If a team offers Odell Beckham Jr. $20 million APY, and the Cowboys front office fails to do the same? Dallas claiming it is "all in'' will have been a lie.
Odell Beckham Jr. Hints at Signing Plan: Cowboys Still on Wish List?
Odell Beckham Jr. is dropping hints on social media that can be interpreted as the Dallas Cowboys remaining a contender in "The OBJ Sweepstakes'' ... as the free agent receiver seems to be coyly eliminating some NFL contenders from the chase. The Cowboys have been open about their desire to...
Odell Beckham Jr. expects to sign with a team by the end of the month
Odell Beckham Jr. would like to whittle down his current list of potential teams -- which includes the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers -- as soon as possible and have a decision by the end of this month. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The rumors have been swirling...
"I've never heard a football field so silent": John Lynch describes 49ers' reaction to Jason Verrett injury
The latest injury to Jason Verrett hit the San Francisco 49ers locker room hard. The well-liked and respected veteran cornerback has been plagued by injuries throughout his nine-season NFL career. He's seen all but two of his seasons end prematurely due to injuries. General manager John Lynch joined KNBR on...
Jerry Jones says Odell Beckham Jr. situation reminds him of Deion Sanders
The Cowboys love fest with Odell Beckham Jr. continued this week with owner Jerry Jones, head coach Mike McCarthy, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb among those who are in favor of signing the veteran wideout.
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Hopes to Sign Contract by End of November
The free agent receiver has a lengthy list of suitors as the race to sign him heats up.
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham pursuit akin to Dallas Cowboys’ 1995 wooing of Deion Sanders
Jerry Jones said he likes that Cowboys players are opening recruiting receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. Visits with GM (But Not Cowboys GM - Yet)
NOV 12 OBJ VISITS WITH GM Great news ... except the visit wasn't (yet) with the Dallas Cowboys GM. According to Bills standout Von Miller, that visit has occurred by phone in Buffalo. I’ve had him on the phone with the general manager,'' Miller said this week. "(Buffalo GM Brandon)...
Giants’ Saquon Barkley lobbies for Odell Beckham reunion: ‘It would be a great story’
Count Saquon Barkley among the advocates for that. “Personally, I think it would be a great story [for Beckham] to come back — and to continue to help build success,” Barkley said Friday, as the 6-2 Giants prepare to host the Texans on Sunday. Beckham, a former Giants...
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
Saquon Barkley says he has advantage recruiting Odell Beckham back to Giants: ‘I don’t have to tweet at him’
Now that he’s getting closer to 100% health, the pitches for free agent Odell Beckham Jr. have begun. The Dallas Cowboys have put their name in the hat. Jerry Jones said the Cowboys logo would look good on the receiver, while Micah Parsons recently tweeted to Beckham, telling him to “talk to me.”
Jerry Jones makes telling comment about Odell Beckham interest
The Dallas Cowboys have telegraphed pretty clearly that they will be trying to sign Odell Beckham Jr. once the free agent wide receiver is ready to listen to their sales pitch. Owner Jerry Jones keeps confirming that, and the comparison he made Friday only drove that home. Jones told 105.3...
Coach Andy Reid admits the Chiefs ‘goofed’ on the coin toss before Sunday’s game
The Chiefs had an out-of-the ordinary start to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
What we learned from Giants' 24-16 win over Texans
The New York Giants improved to 7-2 on the season with a 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here are a few things we learned in Week 10. Dexter Lawrence is something special. The 17th overall selection in the...
Plan gone wrong: Seahawks defense didn’t expect Buccaneers run game in Munich
Seattle’s coaches crafted a plan in scheme and personnel to defend the opposite of what happened to the defense in Germany.
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
49ers-Chargers: RB Elijah Mitchell shines in return from injury, says he and Christian McCaffrey can be NFL's best duo
Christian McCaffrey was the center of attention in the 49ers backfield heading into Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it wound up being Elijah Mitchell who shined the brightest in the team's 22-16 win, which came as a bit of a surprise considering where each running back was before the week started.
Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers
The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
Bears Make Three Roster Moves
Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list. Pringle made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster in his second season but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.
