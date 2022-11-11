ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Eastland open-air flea market to reopen Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastland's open-air market is expected to reopen this weekend. The market is set to open Saturday morning on Galleria Boulevard. This comes after the city closed its previous location. The city initially said a new location wasn't possible. A temporary location was found for the market...
Holiday airfare up more than 40% from last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you still haven't booked a flight for your holiday travel, get ready to pay a lot more than you did for tickets. The best time to book holiday travel was in September. So what does that mean if you haven't booked your trip? Simply put, you're going to pay quite a bit more.
Crash causes major delays on I-77 in South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on Interstate 77 in York County caused major delays Tuesday morning. Multiple lanes of northbound I-77 were shut down due to the crash, which happened near Exit 88 (Gold Hill Road) in Fort Mill. At one point, three lanes were blocked between Gold Hill Road and Exit 85 (SC-160).
1 child dies in shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one child dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte. Medic arrived and pronounced one male juvenile...
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
Newell Brands to open 1.5 million square feet warehouse and product distribution center in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Economic Development Commission announced Monday that Newell Brands has signed a lease at Gateway 85 Business Park in Gaston County. Newell will occupy 1.5 million square feet for warehouse and product distribution for several of the company’s businesses including brands like Rubbermaid, Mr. Coffee, Oster, Calphalon and Sunbeam. According to a news release, the company and NorthPoint Development are making a total investment of $135 million.
Raleigh News & Observer

Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect

Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
Get your floors ready for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. 50 Floor is an in-home shopping experience. They offer a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They make the process so easy and they will make sure they remove the big items of furniture out the way. You take care of your personal items. Get ready for an amazing transformation in just one day. Whether its carpet, hardwood, laminate 50 floor has it all and makes the process easy. The transformation is beautiful and will add equity to your home. 50 Floor has there special offer of free installation. That’s a huge savings. Don't forget to ask about 0% financing and to mention Charlotte Today for an additional $100 off your order. You can visit their website 50Floor.com or call 877- 50-Floor or just scan the Qrcode that appears on your screen.
Ramp closures to continue on I-277 this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Road crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will continue bridge repairs on the John Belk Freeway end of Interstate 277 this week, requiring overnight ramp closures for the work. Ramp and lane closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly. All...
qcnews.com

Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic

A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Local lithium processing company is expanding in …. Livent Corporation executives,...
kiss951.com

The 10 Most Expensive Homes On The Market In Charlotte Nov. 2022

A few months ago, we did a story on the most expensive homes on the market in Charlotte, and since then there’s been a lot of change in the listings! You loved that list, so we thought it was time to give the list a refresh and show you what’s out there. Of course homes at these price ranges don’t sell quite as quickly as others might, but there are still a lot of new homes to see. From historic homes to lakefront living, they are worth the look. Even if you’re like me and could never dream of purchasing one. But it is like House Hunters. I want to see extravagant ones. Don’t waste my time on something I could actually afford! Plus, some of the homes that were on here before have changed prices.
How to get your car fixed after a car accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. After a car accident, you may be wondering how to get your car fixed. Attorney, Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says the first option is to file a claim with your car insurance company if the person who hit you is not taking responsibility for it. They will typically recommend a body shop for you to go to.
