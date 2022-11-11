Brittney Griner Transferred to "Horrific" Russian Penal Colony; Loved Ones Say They've Lost Contact With WNBA Star

The mixed martial arts and UFC community came out in droves to mourn the death of a “legend” who passed away after a long, undisclosed illness on Sunday.Two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, 38, last year shared publicly that his health was declining as he fought a different kind of battle than he was used to—one that he ultimately lost. His cause of death remains unconfirmed.American mixed martial arts promoter Bellator MMA confirmed the news Sunday: “It is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson.”“The BELLATOR family is devastated by his untimely...

