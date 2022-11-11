Brittney Griner Transferred to "Horrific" Russian Penal Colony; Loved Ones Say They've Lost Contact With WNBA Star

Read full article on original website
guest
4d ago
Enough already with this story,Jesus Christ every day we hear her every move,no one cares!!!!she is a criminal and been sentenced and do her time
Reply(177)
794
Shawn Webb
4d ago
myself I think it's crazy to release a dangerous Russian Criminal to get a girl released that hates America and that blatantly violated the laws
Reply(35)
489
Julie Gall
4d ago
For someone who publicly stated she hated this country, bet the U. S. looks pretty good right now!
Reply(77)
418
Related
Ex-inmate explains what Brittney Griner should expect in Russian penal colony
Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova spent nearly two years in a Russian penal colony. She describes what US basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years for drug possession, should expect, and shares the harsh conditions of colony life.
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Brittney Griner Faces ‘Abusive’ Conditions in Russian Penal Colony, Former Prisoner Says
A former prisoner painted a very grim picture of what Brittney Griner will endure in a Russian penal colony. Former Marine Trevor Rowdy Reed’s father, Joey, detailed some of the “abusive” conditions the WNBA star will face in an interview with the New York Post. Reed, who...
Ex-UFC Fighter Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Dead After Battle With Mystery Illness
The mixed martial arts and UFC community came out in droves to mourn the death of a “legend” who passed away after a long, undisclosed illness on Sunday.Two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, 38, last year shared publicly that his health was declining as he fought a different kind of battle than he was used to—one that he ultimately lost. His cause of death remains unconfirmed.American mixed martial arts promoter Bellator MMA confirmed the news Sunday: “It is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson.”“The BELLATOR family is devastated by his untimely...
5 Things To Know About Brittney Griner's New Prison
Brittney Griner, the longtime WNBA star turned Russian prisoner, was officially transferred to a new prison colony earlier this month. News of the prison transfer has rightfully scared most of Griner's supporters, including friends and family members. Griner, who was arrested at a Russian airport earlier this year, has been...
Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death
Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
Like Brittney Griner, a minister - my friend - was jailed in Russia
“It’s a strange sentence for one box of hunting bullets,” he said at the time. | Opinion
The Hollywood Gossip
Aaron Carter: Was His Death a Suicide?
On Saturday, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathroom of his Lancaster, California home. The former child star was just 34 years old. While the cause of Carter’s death remains uncertain, new evidence seems to support the theory that the singer succumbed to his addictions. Police say they...
At Takeoff's Atlanta memorial, Offset says his cousin 'changed the culture of music'
Quavo, Offset and Drake were among thousands who showed up in Atlanta Friday to remember Migos rapper Takeoff, who was fatally shot earlier this month.
The Hollywood Gossip
David & Annie After The 90 Days Season 2 Trailer Teases a SURPRISE PREGNANCY?!?!
Earlier this year, we reported on the renewal of David & Annie: After The 90 Days. Both After The 90 Days spinoffs outperformed expectations despite starring “boring” fan favorite couples in established, stable relationships. That said … loving each other doesn’t mean that they don’t face challenges or...
Angelina Jolie: Criticized for turning a deaf ear..
Angelina Jolie is now on Instagram, and her debut post is making news worldwide. Hollywood Star and the United Nations Special Envoy for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, has joined Instagram for a cause. As her debut post, she shared 'A letter from an Afghan Girl' that went viral and made news worldwide. She shared images of a hand-written letter from an afghan girl who fears attending school under the Taliban Regime.
Popculture
Reality TV Favorite Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Binky Felstead's family of four is about to become a family of five! The former Made in Chelsea star announced Sunday that she is pregnant with her third child, her second child with husband Max Darnton. The soon-to-be parents of three are already mom and dad to son Wolfie, 17 months, and Felstead is also mom to daughter India, 5, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and former TV co-star Josh "JP" Patterson.
suggest.com
Prince William Sat Down With English National Team To Talk About Handling Their Disappointment After Euro 2020 Loss
Raising awareness about mental health is one of Prince William’s main projects. He recently sat down with two members of the UK soccer team to discuss how sports can help people handle setbacks and work with others. Prince William Asks UK Players About Disappointing Loss. The Prince of Wales...
‘The Amazing Race’: Quinton and Mattie Reveal They Were Pulled Over, Rules in the Race, and More
Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch reveal some big moments in their journey that 'The Amazing Race' fans missed.
Comments / 1730