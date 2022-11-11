ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus

Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
COLUMBUS, OH
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Denison University receives $21 million endowment for scholarships

Denison University in Granville, Ohio, has announced a $21 million gift from alumni Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. The gift builds on the couple’s longstanding commitment to the university, including its partnership with I Know I Can, which Teckie Shackelford serves as board chair emerita. Each year, up to 20 students from Columbus City Schools will receive full-tuition scholarships to attend Denison through the program. The I Know I Can partnership is one of four scholarship programs the Shackelfords have set up at Denison. Currently, 84 students at Denison have scholarships from one of the programs.
GRANVILLE, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Under proposed Columbus budget, curbside recycling pick-ups in would go to weekly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Recyclables could be collected weekly from curbsides across Columbus by the middle of 2023, doubling the city’s current schedule. Mayor Andrew Ginther’s 2023 proposed general fund budget earmarks $6 million for increasing curbside recycling collection to once a week. The general fund proposal totals $1.14 billion, with other millions allocated to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus schools to change all bus routes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools announced it will be changing all bus routes for students across the city. According to the district, nearly every student who currently takes the bus to their school in Columbus, including city schools and charter/non-public schools, will likely have a new driver, pick-up and/or drop-off times, or a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Big Walnut BOE discusses policies

SUNBURY — District policies were discussed at the Big Walnut Board of Education meeting on Nov. 10. The bulk of the discussion was about a proposed new weapons policy #1617, with subsequent revisions to policies #3217, #4217 and #7217. Board members Sherri Dorsch and Stephen Fujii asked Board President...
SUNBURY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

TWIG Bazaar returns, benefits Nationwide Children’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The TWIG Bazaar returned to Columbus over the weekend. TWIG, which stands for “together with important goals”, is a fundraising group for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This year’s event marked the 100th anniversary as well as the first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic. The past two years have been virtual. Dozens […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe trooper named Trooper of the Year

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey J. Cottrill has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Chillicothe Post. The selection of Trooper Cottrill, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Chillicothe Post, according to Assistant Post Commander Sergeant Bobby Brown.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update on Shooting in Circleville, One Arrested

Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 14, 2022 at 1:09 P.M. Deputies from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville, Ohio on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. While Deputies were en route Drake J. Boggs, 27 year old...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Standouts Set to Join Buckeye Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven standouts have signed National Letters of Intent to enroll in Ohio State and join the Buckeye women’s lacrosse program, Ohio State head coach Amy Bokker announced. The future Buckeyes include Alexa Kupka (Chester, N.J.), Audrey Rudolph (Glencoe, Ill.), Gracie Shoup (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), Maeve...
COLUMBUS, OH
smartcitiesdive.com

New gun-control laws forge ahead in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio, is pushing ahead with legislation that would restrict the use of guns in the city by limiting magazine size — large capacity magazines that accept 30 rounds of ammunition. The legislation would also restrict people from selling guns to people who have been prohibited from accessing them and penalizes the unsafe storage of all firearms when the owner should reasonably know a minor could gain possession of it.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters respond to Sofidel in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews have responded to the Sofidel facility along Route 23 in Circleville. According to initial reports, smoke was seen coming from the converting warehouse at the facility. There is no word at this time about the seriousness of the fire. Additional assistance was...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police find body in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body. No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

MY Project USA hosts banquet and honors 15-year-old shot and killed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — MY Project USA, an organization with a mission of keeping kids and teens safe and empowered, celebrated the young people it works with at its annual banquet on Nov. 12. The banquet was also held to honor 15-year-old Issa Jeylani, who participated in MY Project...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault

Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Evb034. Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser …. Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Evb034. NBC4 Today suspicious death. NBC Today gas prices 1114. Morning...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

24 Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day or Offering Pre-Order, Take-Home Meals

If cooking is not on your Thanksgiving agenda, fret not – there’s A LOT to choose from for Thanksgiving Day dinner. Whether you can master reheating instructions (we won’t tell you didn’t make it), or prefer zero kitchen contact, there’s options for all. Find a rundown of pre-order feasts (watch those deadlines) and restaurants open on the big day (reservations recommended). Any spots we missed? Add them in the comments below!
COLUMBUS, OH

