Denison University in Granville, Ohio, has announced a $21 million gift from alumni Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. The gift builds on the couple’s longstanding commitment to the university, including its partnership with I Know I Can, which Teckie Shackelford serves as board chair emerita. Each year, up to 20 students from Columbus City Schools will receive full-tuition scholarships to attend Denison through the program. The I Know I Can partnership is one of four scholarship programs the Shackelfords have set up at Denison. Currently, 84 students at Denison have scholarships from one of the programs.

GRANVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO