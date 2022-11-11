ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

New complaint filed against conservative school group

GUILFORD COUNTY — The Democratic chair and vice chair of the Guilford County Board of Education have filed a complaint with the state alleging campaign finance violations by a nonprofit group associated with a slate of Republican school board candidates.

But Gene Parker, the treasurer for the group, Take Back Our Schools-GCS, said Friday that allegations that he failed to follow any requirements for election-related spending are false.

