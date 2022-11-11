ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

Jimmy Fallon Requests Elon Musk's Help With Twitter Death Hoax

While it's safe to say that Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter isn't going according to plan, leading to some hilarious memes, Jimmy Fallon recently became the victim of a death hoax on the site after "#RIPJimmyFallon" began trending despite the TV host being alive and well. Around 11 p.m. on...
WJBF

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts

Twitter’s relaunched premium service – which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month – is unavailable after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter. Before billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform two weeks ago, the blue check was […]
fashionweekdaily.com

De Beers, Its Global Ambassador Lupita Nyong’o, & Chlöe Bailey Kick Off The Week In Style

Making for a memorable Monday, De Beers raised a glass to its ‘Where It Begins’ advertising campaign, with its luminous star Lupita Nyong’o in attendance. To celebrate the milestone moment—the Oscar winner is the diamond company’s first-ever global ambassador—guests were also treated to a divine performance by Chlöe Bailey.
fashionweekdaily.com

So You Want To Work In Fashion PR? Battalion’s Newly-minted Partner Robbie Cantonwine Has No Shortage Of Advice

It’s been a busy two months for Robbie Cantonwine who’s ushering in a new chapter in his career since being named Partner at PR agency, Battalion. The move comes after Cantonwine proved himself to be an instrumental asset and advisor to brands navigating the pandemic, as well as helping to land major new clients—more on that later! Ever the gentleman, we wanted to get to know him better and hear about his untraditional route into the industry—aka, he’s proof that hard work and genuine relationships will get you everywhere—and to understand how he gained his “rare PR IQ” (as his boss Jim Kloiber put it.) Pull up a chair!

