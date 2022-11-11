Read full article on original website
Related
Jimmy Fallon Requests Elon Musk's Help With Twitter Death Hoax
While it's safe to say that Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter isn't going according to plan, leading to some hilarious memes, Jimmy Fallon recently became the victim of a death hoax on the site after "#RIPJimmyFallon" began trending despite the TV host being alive and well. Around 11 p.m. on...
How to get a YouTube video editor job and how much they earn
It's common for YouTubers to hire editors to help with their videos, both short and long form. Here's how to start earning money as a YouTube editor.
People Are Sharing The Wildest, Coolest, And Weirdest Things They’ve Found In School Yearbooks, And Wow, Wow, WOW
*cue "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" by Green Day*
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Twitter’s relaunched premium service – which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month – is unavailable after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter. Before billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform two weeks ago, the blue check was […]
We Asked K-Pop Fans What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
Amazon warns of rise in scams this holiday season
Online shopping giant Amazon is warning customers about an increase in online and text message scams.
fashionweekdaily.com
De Beers, Its Global Ambassador Lupita Nyong’o, & Chlöe Bailey Kick Off The Week In Style
Making for a memorable Monday, De Beers raised a glass to its ‘Where It Begins’ advertising campaign, with its luminous star Lupita Nyong’o in attendance. To celebrate the milestone moment—the Oscar winner is the diamond company’s first-ever global ambassador—guests were also treated to a divine performance by Chlöe Bailey.
fashionweekdaily.com
So You Want To Work In Fashion PR? Battalion’s Newly-minted Partner Robbie Cantonwine Has No Shortage Of Advice
It’s been a busy two months for Robbie Cantonwine who’s ushering in a new chapter in his career since being named Partner at PR agency, Battalion. The move comes after Cantonwine proved himself to be an instrumental asset and advisor to brands navigating the pandemic, as well as helping to land major new clients—more on that later! Ever the gentleman, we wanted to get to know him better and hear about his untraditional route into the industry—aka, he’s proof that hard work and genuine relationships will get you everywhere—and to understand how he gained his “rare PR IQ” (as his boss Jim Kloiber put it.) Pull up a chair!
Comments / 0