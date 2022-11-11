Read full article on original website
Missing, vulnerable man located
An 87-year-old man was reported missing Monday but has since been found according to Amherst police.
Pedestrian hit, driver charged with DWI in Niagara Falls crash
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and thrown down an embankment at the 56th Street bridge on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Sunday night, according to Niagara Falls police. Police say a 56-year-old North Tonawanda woman was driving a 2001 Ford pickup eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard at […]
Niagara Falls police investigating shots fired incident
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
14-year-old boy in stable condition after overnight shooting, Buffalo Police say
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 14-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after being shot overnight just west of Eggert Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Congressional Walk, near Eggert Road and the 33, Buffalo Police said. The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he was treated.
Buffalo holds day of remembrance for Tops shooting
Buffalo honors 6 months since Tops mass shooting with moment of silence, orange lights.
Scary Video of Man With AR-15 Gun Stopped in Buffalo, New York
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. There is footage of gunshots released by Buffalo Police. "He was going to shoot a lot of people". One woman was shot in Buffalo. A scary situation unfolded in Buffalo, New York. On Thursday, a man with an AR-15 tried walking into an establishment and was stopped by 2 security guards and 2 civilians.
Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
Cheektowaga man who drove high pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to driving while high and hitting and killing a woman on a bicycle in the process, the Erie County District Attorney announced Monday. On May 7, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., 26-year-old Zaire Pittman was driving while under the influence of marijuana, when he hit 54-year-old […]
Teenager boy shot in Buffalo, police looking for suspect
A teenager is hospitalized, recovering from a gunshot wound. Police say the 14 year old boy was shot on Congressional Walk in Buffalo around 3:30 Sunday morning.
3 injured, 2 power poles knocked down in City of Tonawanda crash
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were injured after a van struck and took down two power poles Monday on Main Street in the City of Tonawanda, city police announced. Police say the 2010 Dodge Caravan, driven by 57-year-old Christopher Spina of Tonawanda, left the roadway and struck the poles around 11:20 a.m. […]
6 months since the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, some security guards for the supermarket chain are speaking out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Western New York marks six months since the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, some security guards for the supermarket chain are speaking out about safety concerns at work. "My name ain't Clark Kent," said one security guard, who asked...
6 months after Tops shooting, families still grieve, and one victim's son boldly condemns racism
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ruth Whitfield, 86, was strong, independent and spiritual. On May 14, 2022, she visited her husband at a Buffalo nursing home and then went to Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. Her health wasn't the best, according to her son, she had a debilitating back issue,...
Buffalo man, 28, facing charges after Amherst Street altercation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man from Buffalo is facing a number of charges after an alleged altercation at a local business on Saturday night. Staff flagged down police after they said Davondre Copeland was kicked out of an establishment in the 400 block of Amherst Street around 9 p.m. He then allegedly displayed a box cutter knife, threatened staff, broke a window, and threatened to come back and do more harm.
Buffalo man facing charges after fighting officers, two officers injured
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing several charges after he allegedly fought officers, injuring two of them, after he was thrown out of an establishment on Amherst Street on Saturday night, police said. Police say that around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, they were flagged down by staff at Casey’s Black Rock in […]
Buffalo entertainment complex re-opens one week after shooting sent four people to ECMC
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local roller rink is back open Saturday night after four people were shot there a week ago. The business is reopening with new security measures in place. Pharaoh Paige, the owner of the Zone One Entertainment Complex is referring to last week’s shooting here and wants to clear the air. […]
Buffalo man in critical condition following Saturday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in critical condition following a shooting on Wilson Street Saturday night. Around 9:45 p.m., Buffalo Police responded to a call on the 500 block of Wilson Street. Buffalo Police detectives said a 48-year-old man was shot. He was taken to ECMC where...
Two police officers injured in fight outside bar in Buffalo
A bar incident that escalated outside has led to one arrest, and two Buffalo Police officers in the hospital. Authorities say it happened outside Casey's Tavern on Amherst Street.
6 months since the tragedy, day of remembrance planned for Tops shooting victims and survivors
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To mark six months since the mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue, the City of Buffalo has planned a day of remembrance Monday to honor the ten victims who lost their lives, the three people who were hurt, and dozens more survivors of the attack.
Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter, killed bicyclist while high
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of driving while ability impaired by a drug.
Buffalo Police release video of shooting incident at methadone clinic
In graphic video released by the Buffalo Police Department Saturday, a suspect armed with an AR-15 is seen firing a shot inside a substance abuse treatment facility on Virginia Street Thursday
