ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions Wants To Terrify Fans With ‘Scariest Podcast Of All Time’

By Jazmin Tolliver
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387okE_0j7hmnFE00

Jordan Peele is gearing up to take his fans on a new spine-chilling journey.

The Academy Award-winning director, who has gained a massive stake in the horror realm in recent years with “Get Out” (2017), “Us” (2019)  and “Nope” (2022), is set to release his first audio-only series, “Quiet Part Loud.”

Debuting on Tuesday, the fictional audio series, produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Spotify’s Gimlet Media, will air exclusively on Spotify.

The 12 short-form episodes — starring Tracy Letts, Arian Moayed, Christina Hendricks and Taran Killam — will launch simultaneously, giving fans a chance to indulge in a binge session.

“Quiet Part Loud” is set before the Trump presidency and “follows Rick Egan (Letts), a fear-mongering, a right-wing radio host who loses his platform in the wake of 9/11 for spreading xenophobic rumors surrounding a group of missing Muslim teenagers,” Variety reports.

“Eight years later, the washed-up Egan is slumming it on the convention circuit when a mysterious woman (Hendricks) offers a tantalizing revelation: one of the missing teens has reappeared. Egan embarks on a crusade for vindication and ultimately makes a Faustian bargain with a demonic, shape-shifting sound monster known as “The Blank” (Killam) — which thrives on hatred,” the show’s synopsis continues.

According to producers, “Quiet Part Loud” uses immersive audio and sound design to present “a haunting parable and an unflinching examination of the current state of fear and divisiveness in America” that “explores the roots of our conspiracy-obsessed culture where disinformation now runs rampant,” Variety reports.

The series is also written by Mac Rogers and Clay McLeod Chapman, directed by O’Donnell, and produced by Geoff Foster, Amy McLeish and Katie Pastore.

During a presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in April, Peele, 43, spoke on his directorial style and how he strives to get his audience involved in his suspenseful cinematic adventures.

“I love a rapt audience ... I love to encourage that interaction because that’s what’s giving the audience a unique experience. Roller coasters aren’t fun alone. Being scared isn’t fun alone,” Peele said. “You need that energy.”

Check out the “Quiet Part Loud” visual trailer below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffPost

HuffPost

199K+
Followers
11K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy