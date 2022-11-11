Read full article on original website
How Does the Warzone 2 Gulag Work?
When players fall to their first deaths in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, they will find that the Gulag has been revamped pretty drastically. From the new symmetrical, small-scale arena to the 2v2 format, here's a breakdown of how the Gulag works in Warzone 2. Warzone 2 Gulag Explained. The...
How Does the Interrogation Feature Work in Warzone 2 and DMZ?
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 primed to headline Activision's "new era" of the franchise, it appears Infinity Ward is adding a fun feature seen in other popular shooters — Interrogation. Here's a breakdown of how the Interrogation system works in Warzone 2 and DMZ. How Does the Interrogation...
Do You Need PS Plus to Play Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is almost upon us and those without PS Plus might be anxious about their chances to drop into matches with their friends. Call of Duty fans were ecstatic when Call of Duty: Warzone was revealed to be going free-to-play, giving many the opportunity to join their friends on the battlefield. Activision decided to continue its trend of making its battle royale experience free-to-play with both Warzone Caldera and Warzone 2. Although the game is free for all users, the question still remains. Do you need PS Plus to play it anyways?
How to Get Loadouts in Warzone 2
Custom Loadouts are indeed back in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Since its debut in the original Warzone experience, the concept of gathering your own preset loadout is arguably what made the game stand out within the battle royale genre. You drop in, make do with what RNG blesses you with, and then trade in your hard-earned resources for the meta-defined tools you feel will help you snowball the rest of the way to a win. While this concept is technically back in Warzone 2, it does appear Infinity Ward has added a major twist.
Warzone 2 Launch Times Listed
With the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 just hours away, the launch times are key to know for any players looking to drop in Al Mazrah as soon as possible. Here's a breakdown of the launch times for Warzone 2. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will...
Warzone 2 Download Size for PlayStation and Xbox
The upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's file size may have been leaked, and it's looking to be a hefty download for players on both PlayStation and Xbox. Now that preloading has officially arrive for the highly anticipated launch of Warzone 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are wondering how much space the game will take. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 download size for PlayStation and Xbox.
MW2 Free Weekend: When is it?
Many gamers on the fence about purchasing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are wondering when Activision will announce a free weekend for them to sample the game. If you're one of those people, then look no further because we got the info you need. The immensely successful Call of...
How to Disable Proximity Chat in Warzone 2
With Proximity Chat set to be one of the headlining features for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 at launch, it's perhaps no surprise that many are skeptical about its addition. For those wondering what it is and how to avoid using it at all, here's a breakdown of how to disable Proximity Chat in Warzone 2.
Best SMG to Level for Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is overloaded with SMGs to choose from and with most carrying over to Warzone 2, deciding on which to focus on can be hard. Luckily, we've done our research and have come up with the best SMG for you to level up. These last...
Shoot House Returns in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1
With the launch of Season 01 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the first of a series of fan-favorite maps is set to return: Shoot House. Along with Shipment, Shoot House was highlighted in the newly released Season 1 roadmap as one of two reimagined series favorites that will be brought back in MW2. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Shoot House in Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 DMZ Mode Information Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's DMZ mode offers a new experience that branches out from its classic battle royale gameplay. From its release date to its narrative-driven gameplay, here's everything you need to know about DMZ mode. When Is DMZ Mode Coming Out?. DMZ mode will be released on...
Apex Legends Streamer Still Surprised the R-301 Hasn't Been Nerfed
Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn explained to his audience about the power of the R-301. And this wouldn't be the first time a streamer has lamented about the weapon. Despite all the Apex Legends weapon meta changes over the years, there has been one constant. The R-301 is one of the best weapons in the game. It has great recoil, range, and damage and can be utilized in almost every scenario.
Call of Duty Leaker States Nuke Killstreak Will Return in Warzone 2
Credible Call of Duty leaker GhostofHope has recently stated that the nuke killstreak will be available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. While the nuke has been a part of Call of Duty since the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009, no such kill streak has been available in the original Warzone. Getting 25 or 30 kills without dying, depending on the game, would give players a special killstreak that would kill every player in the game and end the match early.
No Supported DXGI Adapter Was Found MW2: How to Fix
Is the pesky "No supported DXGI adapter" issue preventing you from accessing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?. Modern Warfare 2 has seen its fair share of launch issues ranging from bugged game mechanics to reoccurring game-crashing scenarios. Recently, Beenox announced that the Game Ready Drivers for Modern Warfare 2 were available and they would provide multiple improvements to the game.
Do Heirlooms Do Any Extra Damage in Apex Legends?
With free-to-play models and microtransactions continuing to dominate the competitive shooter genre, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are skeptical that some of these cosmetics aren't doing a bit more than advertised. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Heirlooms do any extra damage in Apex Legends. Do Heirlooms...
Matchmaking Problems in Apex Legends to be Fixed
Apex Legends has recently been experiencing problems with its matchmaking, placing low ranking players against players in Diamond and higher. While the Apex Legends community has been experiencing a fair amount of content to play through, a large and vocal part of the community has been asking Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind Apex Legends, to address the problems that have been plaguing matchmaking.
Apex Legends Season 15 Weapon Tier List
Our Apex Legends Season 15 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Eclipse patch, although we didn't get a...
Apex Legends Nov. 14 Patch Reactivates Seer's Survey Beacons: Full Patch Notes Listed
Respawn Entertainment deployed a new patch for Apex Legends, having rolled it out yesterday on Nov. 14. Apex Legends is well into Season 15, and while there's been plenty to enjoy with the latest offerings — including new Legend Catalyst — the season hasn't been without its problems. Of course, that's no strange news for Apex fans. The game has had its fair share of bugs and exploits over the years.
Fortnite v22.40 Update Listed
Epic Games released an update for Fortnite with v22.40 that has a lot of fun new features to discuss. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, v22.40 went live in the game, bringing some new features to the Battle Royale island and the creative mode. Fortnite is still in the midst of the Chrome taking over the island, but there are plenty of new facets of the game keeping things fresh during Chapter 3 Season 4.
Sam Bankman-Fried's League of Legends History is Rather Embarrassing
A lot of celebrities have played League of Legends over the years like FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. League of Legends is an online multiplayer game. It was developed by Riot Games with the goal being to defeat enemies by destroying their base. The action-strategy game was founded in 2009 and has been a big hit.
