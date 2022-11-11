Read full article on original website
Barbara Maisch
4d ago
Thank goodness, in spite of all this hate speech which Trump and his followers frequently use, diversity is still possible. Congratulations to you Mr. Mejia and I hope there will be many other mixed race people who will follow in your footsteps. As a person of a mixed heritage myself, every victory is a step forward for the human race.
GRAND MASTER TROLL
4d ago
good for him unfortunately white conservative males have this beauty standard that only accept certain groups of men to be in this so-called Club
Bass widens lead over Caruso in Los Angeles mayor's race latest numbers
Karen Bass has widened her lead over Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayor's race according to new numbers released Monday.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
BLM member suing former DA Lacey objects to subpoena for Cal State LA teaching records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband after the latter pointed a gun at them outside the Lacey family home in 2020 are asking a judge to quash a subpoena for some of her teaching records at Cal State Los Angeles.
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy Building
As the Metro’s expansion on the K-Line accelerates real estate speculation along the Crenshaw Corridor, businessmen in Leimert Park use group economics as a front-line defense against crowding out.
Bass Leads Caruso in Mayoral Race as More Ballots Will Be Counted Today
Another update in the vote count was scheduled for Monday in the Los Angeles mayoral race, in which Congresswoman Karen Bass is sitting on a lead of more than 9,000 votes over developer Rick Caruso.
californiaglobe.com
Three Major Mayoral Races Still Have No Winner One Week After Election Day
Three of the largest mayoral races in California, as well as the entire country, remained undecided nearly a week after election day as of Monday, with Los Angeles, San Jose, and Oakland likely to not have overall winners until late this month. The largest race, by far, has been the...
LA mayoral race: City is ‘wrestling’ with its Democratic identity
With more than 450,000 votes yet to be counted, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) trails Rick Caruso in race for Los Angeles mayor. National political reporter for the Los Angeles Times, Melanie Mason, joins MTP NOW to discuss the race’s importance and national implicationsNov. 11, 2022.
LA Co Sheriff's Race Could Be Fait Accompli After Vote Count Update Monday
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna maintains a lead of nearly 260,000 votes over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva as another tranche of votes was expected to be counted Monday.
sanfernandosun.com
Horvath Increases Lead to 1,500 Votes in Open LA County Supervisor Seat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath was still clinging to a narrow lead after the latest updated vote count against state Sen. Bob Hertzberg in their battle for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. As Election Day votes continued to...
LA County sheriff's race: Robert Luna again pads lead in bid to unseat Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna again stretched his lead Monday as vote-counting continued in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Modular, permanent housing developments coming to Los Angeles County to combat homelessness
Five supportive housing developments are being built for those experiencing homelessness. The first is under construction in San Pedro.
This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack. According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
No big changes in LA City Council races after vote-count update
Results in the four races for Los Angeles City Council seats were updated Friday by the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. The Friday afternoon update includes 79,018 ballots processed since Thursday. The total election results count is now 1,531,210, which is 27.21% of registered voters. The estimated number of outstanding ballots to be processed is 811,300. Another update is scheduled for Saturday.
culvercitycrossroads.com
Election Updates – New Numbers, and a Few Winners
The most recent update from Los Angeles County was posted on Nov. 12 at about 4 pm, and while totals went up , no significant change in position appeared. However, the second, third and fourth places in the council race got tighter, with only 22 votes between second and third, Renteria and Puza.
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
getnews.info
LA City Locksmith is serving residents of Los Angeles with its Licensed, Security-Certified Technicians and impeccable services
LA City Locksmith, is a Leading Los Angeles-based locksmith company that provides security and are proficient in locking systems of all types, for homes, offices, and other commercial buildings. Losing your car keys and being locked out of your house or trapped in a parking lot are no longer problems...
