cityoffortpierce.com
Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution with Treasure Coast Food Bank
Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution with Treasure Coast Food Bank. The City of Fort Pierce, in partnership with the Treasure Coast Food Bank, hosts its Annual. Thanksgiving Meal Distribution on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in an effort to help families. prepare for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The free, Thanksgiving giveaway will be...
wqcs.org
Sabastian River High School to Host IRSC Promise Rally Wednesday November 16
Fort Pierce - Sunday November 13, 2022: On Wednesday, November 16, Dr. Timothy Moore, President of Indian River State College, will announce the continuation and expansion of the IRSC Promise Program and provide a community update on the impact of Promise 2022, at an assembly and press conference hosted by School District of Indian River County Superintendent Dr. David Moore, at Sebastian River High School.
treasurecoast.com
CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS
The Martin County Fair Association presents its annual CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS at its location on Dixie Highway, beginning Black Friday, Nov 25th. This award-winning event is the largest growing holiday tradition on the Treasure Coast. This year features “A Castle Christmas”, a spectacular digital light show to music that has...
Missionary Flights International delivers aide to Haiti amid cholera outbreak
A local non-profit organization is stepping up its efforts to help Haiti as the Caribbean island wages war on yet another health crisis.
How Tequesta is growing: One condominium tower nearly done on beachfront; two more may follow
TEQUESTA — The skyline along Tequesta’s beachfront is changing, and the construction of the 10-story SeaGlass complex near Coral Cove Park is only one part of it. The next changes will occur closer to Cato’s Bridge, where developers are planning to build new luxury condominiums on the site of two older buildings.
hometownnewstc.com
Cleveland Clinic announces new Indian River Hospital leader
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new chief operating officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Mr. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his...
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole Repairs
On November 10th, Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast, just south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane. Although it weakened to a tropical storm shortly after landfall, the damage to roads, especially SR A1A was extensive.
WPTV
Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida
STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Gowdie & Chula! Pets of the Week!
Gowdie is 7 years old and was found outside, alone and abandoned in the middle of Hurricane Ian. She was soaking wet, covered in fleas, underweight and severely dehydrated. Luckily, a good Samaritan found her and brought her to HSTC. After some medical care and TLC, we are thrilled to announce that Gowdie is now happy, healthy, and waiting for her forever family to come take her home!
cityoffortpierce.com
City of Fort Pierce - Solid Waste Pickup Update and Schedule
The City of Fort Pierce’s priority is public safety. This is also true for the Public Works Department when preparing for and cleaning up after storms. Public Works takes weather events seriously and has already begun cleanup efforts following Hurricane Nicole. The City of Fort Pierce Public Work Department asks residents for their cooperation in our response to horticulture collection throughout the city now that the hurricane has passed.
veronews.com
Photos – Hurricane Nicole’s impact in Indian River County
Hurricane Nicole crept up on the Treasure Coast, just south of Vero Beach, overnight with howling winds and heavy rainfall. The storm was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it veered northwest across Florida, meteorologists said. Nicole flooded several streets in Vero Beach, including Royal Palm Boulevard at the...
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce: Solid Waste Pickup of Yard Waste Now Underway
Fort Pierce - Monday November 14, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce's Public Works Department resumed pickup of yard (horticultural) waste Monday following Hurricane Nicole. Horticulture debris piles will be collected by zone throughout the city. All available grapple trucks will work in one zone until completed before moving on to the next. This will allow Solid Waste to do a full sweep of the city in the wake of Hurricane Nicole.
Native American remains, Spanish coins unearthed by erosion from Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion across the east coast of Florida this week, endangering homes and washing out roads with massive storm surge. Those same forces unearthed several archeological finds around Florida. Human remains believed to be Native Americans were uncovered on Chastain Beach in Martin County.
click orlando
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
fox35orlando.com
Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon
Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.
‘There’s no beach at all’: Brevard County dealing with ‘significant’ erosion following Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is dealing with what officials are calling “significant” erosion on its coastline following Hurricane Nicole. Images from up and down the county’s coastline show shrinking beaches and damage to the sand dunes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox13news.com
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
wflx.com
Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole
Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner
The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing and one of three winning Fantasy Five tickets was sold Monday night in Port St. Lucie.
