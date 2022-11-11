ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

cityoffortpierce.com

Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution with Treasure Coast Food Bank

Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution with Treasure Coast Food Bank. The City of Fort Pierce, in partnership with the Treasure Coast Food Bank, hosts its Annual. Thanksgiving Meal Distribution on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in an effort to help families. prepare for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The free, Thanksgiving giveaway will be...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Sabastian River High School to Host IRSC Promise Rally Wednesday November 16

Fort Pierce - Sunday November 13, 2022: On Wednesday, November 16, Dr. Timothy Moore, President of Indian River State College, will announce the continuation and expansion of the IRSC Promise Program and provide a community update on the impact of Promise 2022, at an assembly and press conference hosted by School District of Indian River County Superintendent Dr. David Moore, at Sebastian River High School.
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS

The Martin County Fair Association presents its annual CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS at its location on Dixie Highway, beginning Black Friday, Nov 25th. This award-winning event is the largest growing holiday tradition on the Treasure Coast. This year features “A Castle Christmas”, a spectacular digital light show to music that has...
PALM CITY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Cleveland Clinic announces new Indian River Hospital leader

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new chief operating officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Mr. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPTV

Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida

STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
STUART, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Gowdie & Chula! Pets of the Week!

Gowdie is 7 years old and was found outside, alone and abandoned in the middle of Hurricane Ian. She was soaking wet, covered in fleas, underweight and severely dehydrated. Luckily, a good Samaritan found her and brought her to HSTC. After some medical care and TLC, we are thrilled to announce that Gowdie is now happy, healthy, and waiting for her forever family to come take her home!
PALM CITY, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

City of Fort Pierce - Solid Waste Pickup Update and Schedule

The City of Fort Pierce’s priority is public safety. This is also true for the Public Works Department when preparing for and cleaning up after storms. Public Works takes weather events seriously and has already begun cleanup efforts following Hurricane Nicole. The City of Fort Pierce Public Work Department asks residents for their cooperation in our response to horticulture collection throughout the city now that the hurricane has passed.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Photos – Hurricane Nicole’s impact in Indian River County

Hurricane Nicole crept up on the Treasure Coast, just south of Vero Beach, overnight with howling winds and heavy rainfall. The storm was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it veered northwest across Florida, meteorologists said. Nicole flooded several streets in Vero Beach, including Royal Palm Boulevard at the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce: Solid Waste Pickup of Yard Waste Now Underway

Fort Pierce - Monday November 14, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce's Public Works Department resumed pickup of yard (horticultural) waste Monday following Hurricane Nicole. Horticulture debris piles will be collected by zone throughout the city. All available grapple trucks will work in one zone until completed before moving on to the next. This will allow Solid Waste to do a full sweep of the city in the wake of Hurricane Nicole.
FORT PIERCE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon

Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole

Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
VERO BEACH, FL

