UPDATE: According to Memphis Police, there were no obvious signs of foul play at this time. This is still an ongoing death investigation. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police said Monday that a missing woman was found dead, and they are investigating. Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was initially reported missing to police last week. MPD said Monday […]

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO