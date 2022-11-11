Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Sheriff: Shooting victims refuse to identify suspected gunman
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend shooting left three people injured, but the sheriff said the victims are unwilling to identify the alleged gunman. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on Haynie Drive in Batesville. According to the initial incident report, Independence County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Kait 8
Judge releases rape suspect
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of raping a woman and beating her with a baseball bat is walking free after a judge released him on his own recognizance. Jonesboro police arrested 56-year-old Daryl Allen Scales on suspicion of rape and second-degree battery following an Oct. 11 incident at a residence on South Gee Street.
Kait 8
Man convicted in 3 states in custody after shooting at officers, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of committing crimes in three different states is now in Memphis Police Department’s custody. On Nov. 14th, Memphis Police OCU Scorpion Unit was attempting a felony warrant pick-up at a mobile home at the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Airways Boulevard. The...
neareport.com
Report: Robbers assault staff, steal jewelry Sunday at JCPenney
Jonesboro, Ark. – A frightening incident took place late Sunday at JCPenney in Jonesboro. At about 7:43 PM, the report states subjects came into the business at 3000 East Highland Drive and assaulted cashiers. A 16-year-old female victim was pepper sprayed in the incident. They then began breaking glass display cases and stealing jewelry from the store.
Kait 8
JPD investigates catalytic converter theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers are investigating after someone stole a catalytic converter off a box truck. According to a JPD incident report, an officer was called to 5801 Krueger Drive B for a theft that had already happened. Michael Reynolds with Tiemann Industrial told police that someone...
Woman last seen with Lyft driver found dead
UPDATE: According to Memphis Police, there were no obvious signs of foul play at this time. This is still an ongoing death investigation. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police said Monday that a missing woman was found dead, and they are investigating. Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was initially reported missing to police last week. MPD said Monday […]
Kait 8
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
Two boys, 14 and 16, arrested for stealing man’s Kia, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children were arrested and charged with stealing a man’s car on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the car theft happened on Saturday around noon. A man parked his Kia Sportage at the intersection of Linden Avenue and Dr. Martin...
Kait 8
Teen trio arrested in connection with car theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A traffic stop in Jonesboro led to three teens being arrested over a stolen car. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officer Jeremy White was traveling at the intersection of Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard when he noticed a gray Kia Optima with no lights on.
Kait 8
Man charged in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting appears in court
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The man charged in connection with a deadly shooting after a football game in Caruthersville appeared before a judge on Monday morning, November 14. According to court records, at Monday’s preliminary hearing, the public defender representing Zy’Quan Williams asked the judge to set bond for the...
Kait 8
ASP special agent ‘seriously injured’ at high school football game
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division sustained serious injuries at a Rector High School football game.
AdWeek
Memphis News Crew Robbed at Gunpoint
A crew working for WHBQ in Memphis was robbed at gunpoint last week. Reporter Jeremy Pierre posted about it on social media by saying the thieves flashed a gun and took all the equipment. Pierre got a couple of pictures of the getaway car. “HOW IN THE HOLY HELL YOU...
One dead following hit-and-run on Winchester, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a person is dead following a hit-and-run on Monday evening. Police said they are currently on the scene at Winchester and Clarke. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said. Police said the responsible person fled the...
Kait 8
Marked Tree fire chief terminated after just months on the job
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – After just months on the job, the former Marked Tree fire chief said he plans to sue the city after the city council permanently put him off-duty. Allen Hicks told Region 8 News he was fired on Nov. 14 for violation of “Facebook policy.”
Kait 8
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help finding a group of suspects they said are involved in a smash-and-grab at a department store. According to dispatch, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers arrived at the JCPenney on Highland Drive about a robbery. Employees at the scene said five men...
Missing woman found dead, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing woman has been found dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was reported missing last week. On Monday, MPD confirmed she had been found dead Nov. 11, but did not provide any details. MPD said there were no signs of...
Parkway Village shooting injures four
UPDATE: A fourth victim was identified in this case after they arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating another shooting in Parkway Village Sunday morning. Two schools are within a few feet of where police say they have responded to multiple shootings. A couple of weeks ago, a man […]
Three injured following shooting near Sheffield High School, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting near a high school in Parkway Village. Police said it happened around 9:31 p.m. at Goodlett and Sheffield. According to police, three victims were found and taken to Regional One. MPD said all three people are in...
Pawn shop law: Woman told to buy back stolen Rolex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman has been trying to get her stolen Rolex watch from a pawn shop for over six months. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had her home broken into back in April. Around 6 p.m., she noticed a car slowing down outside of her home, but thought nothing […]
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
