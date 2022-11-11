Jack Sanborn impressed his coaches and teammates with a solid performance in his first NFL start against the Dolphins last week. Start No. 2 was even better. Sanborn continued to show that he knows what to do, where to be and how to finish as the new Bears MIKE linebacker. He also showed that he’s capable of making some splash plays when given the opportunity. Alan Williams blitzed with his linebackers more against the Lions than he did against the Dolphins, and Sanborn made the most of it by notching two sacks, including one where the Lions had the ball at the one-yard line. Sanborn made his presence felt in the backfield defending against the run as well, and added two TFLs. He finished the day leading all Bears defenders with 12 tackles.

