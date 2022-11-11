Read full article on original website
Velma Jackson Retires NBA Champion Weatherspoon’s Jersey Number
Quinndary Weatherspoon left Velma Jackson High School as a three-time state champion. On Tuesday, he returned to Velma Jackson as an NBA champion. The Falcons honored the Velma Jackson and Mississippi State grad by retiring his high school number at halftime during the boys basketball game. More videos of the ceremony and extended interviews will […]
Toews has been a faceoff-winning machine for Hawks
Jonathan Toews has been one of the best faceoff centermen since he entered the NHL in 2007. In fact, he's one of the best to ever do it, with his career win percentage of 57.2 ranking 13th all-time. I didn't know it was possible, but Chicago's captain has taken things...
Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs
Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night
Players That Bear Watching: Clemson pass rusher Myles Murphy
The NFL trading deadline recently concluded and the Chicago Bears were more active than they’ve ever been this late into a season. Exciting from a fan’s perspective and especially intriguing from an analytical approach, the trades general manager Ryan Poles made created a more obvious team need. Currently,...
Jackson not happy with 'another week' of 'BS' calls in Bears' loss
CHICAGO -- Eddie Jackson is tired. He is tired of the excuses, tired of the Bears' defense making the same mistakes, and tired of not giving Justin Fields and the offense enough support. The veteran safety is also fed up with getting the short end of a bad officiating stick....
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Fields explains pick-six vs. Lions, vows it will 'never happen again'
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields didn't mince words following the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field. The play that changed the complexion of what looked to be a surefire Bears' win falls at his feet and his alone. "Just a dumb play," Fields said of...
Bears first team to lose three straight games with 29 points
The Bears' issues are becoming easier to pinpoint. With Sunday's loss to the Lions on Sunday, the Bears became the first team in NFL history to score 29 points in three consecutive games, and lose all the games. The Bears have lost to the Lions (scored 30 points), Miami Dolphins...
Justin Fields rewrites his Bears quarterback rushing record
Justin Fields is rewriting history. The second-year quarterback ran for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Bears-Lions game. The run broke his franchise-record 61-yard touchdown run against Miami from a week prior. With the touchdown run, Fields rewrote the Bears' longest quarterback run and quarterback touchdown run.
Fields breaks down his 67-yard, record-breaking touchdown
Justin Fields smashed his record-breaking 61-yard touchdown run last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a 67-yarder on Sunday against the Lions. He rewrote his franchise record for the longest quarterback run and longest quarterback touchdown run, along with becoming the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record multiple 60+ yard rushing touchdowns in a single season.
Williams out to continue defensive strides in Zion matchup
Patrick Williams always embraces defensive challenges against the NBA's elite. And even in just 102 total games, he has seen his fair share in his young NBA career. On Wednesday in New Orleans, another one may await in Zion Williamson, who is questionable for the Pelicans' game against the Grizzlies Tuesday night and is thus up in the air against the Chicago Bulls.
Schrock: Winning more important than draft slot for Fields, Bears
There's a prevailing thought fluttering around the streets of Chicago, both real and digital, that the Bears aren't missing out on anything by losing close games to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. With Justin Fields dazzling, the belief is that the Bears and Fields are best served playing well...
Fields says 'execution' is missing piece from final drives
The Bears have come up short a few times this season, with the opportunity to save some games with a late-game drive. Against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, Justin Fields and the Bears' offense had just under two-and-a-half minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter down one touchdown score. Five plays into the series, Ihmir Smith-Marsette was stripped by Cam Dantzler, who returned it 16 yards to end the game.
Santos not sure what happened on missed PAT vs. Lions
CHICAGO -- A meltdown like the one that engulfed the Bears on Sunday against the Detroit Lions requires a special set of circumstances to take place. For the Bears, that included a missed extra point by their automatic Cairo Santos that proved to be the difference in their 31-30 loss to the Lions at Soldier Field.
Hawks' Hossa still can't believe his number will be retired
History will be made in Chicago on Sunday when Marian Hossa's No. 81 is officially raised to the United Center rafters. He's the only player in Blackhawks history to wear that number and will obviously be the last. Hossa spent eight of his 19 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he...
Trent Dilfer suggests Bears should air out the ball more
Ex-NFL quarterback and football savant, Trent Dilfer, brought up a point Bears outsiders and pundits might start to ponder about the broader outlook of the team's offense. Should the Bears try throwing the ball more with Justin Fields?. This question was answered with a resounding "yes" at the beginning of...
Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa attends Sunday's Bears game
A special Chicago guest was present at Soldier Field on Sunday for the Bears-Lions game. Ex-Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa showed up to the game on Sunday with a Bears sweatshirt. Hossa, 43, spent the last eight years of his 19-year NHL career in Chicago. He was part of all...
Bears 5 consecutive games with 225+ rushing yards
The Bears have the best rushing attack in the league. According to NFL research, the Bears are the first team in NFL history to record five straight games with over 225 rushing yards in each of them. The team is averaging 246 rushing yards per contest over the same five-week frame.
How one play was 'game changer' for Sanborn's growth
Jack Sanborn impressed his coaches and teammates with a solid performance in his first NFL start against the Dolphins last week. Start No. 2 was even better. Sanborn continued to show that he knows what to do, where to be and how to finish as the new Bears MIKE linebacker. He also showed that he’s capable of making some splash plays when given the opportunity. Alan Williams blitzed with his linebackers more against the Lions than he did against the Dolphins, and Sanborn made the most of it by notching two sacks, including one where the Lions had the ball at the one-yard line. Sanborn made his presence felt in the backfield defending against the run as well, and added two TFLs. He finished the day leading all Bears defenders with 12 tackles.
