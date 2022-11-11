ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Velma Jackson Retires NBA Champion Weatherspoon’s Jersey Number

Quinndary Weatherspoon left Velma Jackson High School as a three-time state champion. On Tuesday, he returned to Velma Jackson as an NBA champion. The Falcons honored the Velma Jackson and Mississippi State grad by retiring his high school number at halftime during the boys basketball game. More videos of the ceremony and extended interviews will […]
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Justin Fields rewrites his Bears quarterback rushing record

Justin Fields is rewriting history. The second-year quarterback ran for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Bears-Lions game. The run broke his franchise-record 61-yard touchdown run against Miami from a week prior. With the touchdown run, Fields rewrote the Bears' longest quarterback run and quarterback touchdown run.
Fields breaks down his 67-yard, record-breaking touchdown

Justin Fields smashed his record-breaking 61-yard touchdown run last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a 67-yarder on Sunday against the Lions. He rewrote his franchise record for the longest quarterback run and longest quarterback touchdown run, along with becoming the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record multiple 60+ yard rushing touchdowns in a single season.
Williams out to continue defensive strides in Zion matchup

Patrick Williams always embraces defensive challenges against the NBA's elite. And even in just 102 total games, he has seen his fair share in his young NBA career. On Wednesday in New Orleans, another one may await in Zion Williamson, who is questionable for the Pelicans' game against the Grizzlies Tuesday night and is thus up in the air against the Chicago Bulls.
Fields says 'execution' is missing piece from final drives

The Bears have come up short a few times this season, with the opportunity to save some games with a late-game drive. Against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, Justin Fields and the Bears' offense had just under two-and-a-half minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter down one touchdown score. Five plays into the series, Ihmir Smith-Marsette was stripped by Cam Dantzler, who returned it 16 yards to end the game.
Santos not sure what happened on missed PAT vs. Lions

CHICAGO -- A meltdown like the one that engulfed the Bears on Sunday against the Detroit Lions requires a special set of circumstances to take place. For the Bears, that included a missed extra point by their automatic Cairo Santos that proved to be the difference in their 31-30 loss to the Lions at Soldier Field.
Trent Dilfer suggests Bears should air out the ball more

Ex-NFL quarterback and football savant, Trent Dilfer, brought up a point Bears outsiders and pundits might start to ponder about the broader outlook of the team's offense. Should the Bears try throwing the ball more with Justin Fields?. This question was answered with a resounding "yes" at the beginning of...
How one play was 'game changer' for Sanborn's growth

Jack Sanborn impressed his coaches and teammates with a solid performance in his first NFL start against the Dolphins last week. Start No. 2 was even better. Sanborn continued to show that he knows what to do, where to be and how to finish as the new Bears MIKE linebacker. He also showed that he’s capable of making some splash plays when given the opportunity. Alan Williams blitzed with his linebackers more against the Lions than he did against the Dolphins, and Sanborn made the most of it by notching two sacks, including one where the Lions had the ball at the one-yard line. Sanborn made his presence felt in the backfield defending against the run as well, and added two TFLs. He finished the day leading all Bears defenders with 12 tackles.
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

