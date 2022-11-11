Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Carmel city councilor Finkam announces 2023 run for mayor
Sue Finkam is proud of the role she’s played in Carmel’s growth and success in the last decade as a city councilor representing the Northeast District. With her political experience and business success as an entrepreneur, Finkam believes she’s fine-tuned the skills needed to pursue a new position: mayor of Carmel.
Current Publishing
Forgey, Ray elected to Noblesville School Board
Voters have elected incumbent Joe Forgey and candidate Misti Ray as the two individuals who will hold at-large seats on the Noblesville School Board starting in January. Forgey, a retired dentist who has been on the board since January 2019, and Ray, who is a Realtor, were among the five candidates seeking the two at-large seats up for grabs during the Nov. 8 general election. Forgey received 10,256 votes, while Ray received 8,155 votes, according to unofficial results from the Hamilton County Election Office.
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
Current Publishing
Herron to run for Westfield City Council seat
A Westfield resident who owns several businesses in the community has announced he plans to run for Westfield City Council. Noah Herron, a Republican, said he plans to run for the District 5 council seat currently held by Mike Johns, who has not announced whether he plans to seek reelection. Herron and his wife, Emily, own Urban Vines Winery, Urban Farmer Seeds and Urban Apples Cidery in Westfield.
WIBC.com
Shackleford Says “No Internal Fighting” Among Dems As She Pushes Run For Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Robin Shackleford declared last week that she intends to run for mayor of Indianapolis. She will file the paperwork in about a month or so but said she had a conversation with the current mayor, Joe Hogsett, about the decision before going public. “I did...
Hogsett promises to make reelection announcement
INDIANAPOLIS — After a career spent mostly in public service, from Indiana Secretary of State to U.S. Attorney to failed congressional, senate and attorney general candidate, in 2015 Joe Hogsett apparently found a job that fit him as mayor of Indianapolis. “I’ve loved being mayor,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the opportunity.” Enjoyed it enough to […]
Fox 59
IN Focus: Special report on conflicts of interest at the Statehouse
This week, watch Dan Spehler's special report on what Statehouse members do for a living aside from their work as lawmakers. That'll be at 10:00 Wednesday night on FOX59 in Indianapolis, as well as on next week's edition of IN Focus. IN Focus: Special report on conflicts of interest …
korncountry.com
Mary Ferdon declares candidacy for mayor of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Mary Ferdon (R), who currently serves as Executive Director of Administration and Community Development for the city, said Saturday morning that she will run for mayor of Columbus. Ferdon has worked for the Lienhoop administration for the past seven years as “Director of GSD” as she calls it, or ‘Director of Get Stuff Done.’ The last three words were emblazoned on the back of t-shirts worn by Ferdon’s supporters as a campaign motto.
wboi.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
Current Publishing
Groundbreaking planned for new Westfield Washington Public Library, Westfield Washington Township Trustee office
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held this week for a new building that will serve as the new home of the Westfield Washington Public Library and the Westfield Washington Township Trustee. The groundbreaking of the 55,000-square-foot building will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the southwest corner of Park...
Current Publishing
BRAG wants to ‘reinvigorate’ area
For Lawrence-area residents who have wondered who focuses on local community improvement projects, the Binford Redevelopment and Growth organization is at the helm. BRAG is a nonprofit that works with residents, business owners and elected officials to “reinvigorate” the area, according to the organization’s president, Kevin Senninger. In 2023, the focus is to expand the Nickel Plate Trail into downtown Indianapolis.
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
elwoodpublishing.com
Board of Zoning Appeals Elwood, Indiana Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning of Elwood, Indiana on 21st day of November, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Elwood Municipal Building, 1505 South B Street, Elwood, Indiana will hold a Public Hearing on a appeal for Rezoning to PUD district and REL of 153.50(E) in accordance with provisions of the City if Elwood Ordinance of Zoning.
readthereporter.com
County still red, but margin is shrinking
Republicans swept every one of the offices on the Hamilton County ballot in Tuesday’s mid-term election from U.S. Senator to township board members. Although many, especially at township level, went uncontested to the GOP. So, you’d think they would be quite happy with the results. Voter turnout was 48 percent, about what is expected in the mid-term.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana...
Current Publishing
Democrats win midterm races, MSDLT school board members elected
Most Democrats in Marion County races in the Nov. 8 election celebrated victories. With all precincts reporting but results not certified, incumbent Democrat Andre Carson won his race for the 7th District of the House of Representatives, defeating Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian candidate Gavin Maple. Incumbent Democrat Ryan...
Current Publishing
Republicans point to split conservative vote in failing to sweep Carmel school board seats
Dancing and cheers erupted Nov. 8 at The Balmoral House in Fishers as election results rolled in, as it became apparent early in the night to those attending the Hamilton County Republican Party watch party that a GOP-endorsed slate of four first-time Hamilton Southeastern school board candidates swept their races to gain an instant majority.
Current Publishing
New Carmel city council districts proposed
The Carmel City Council held a special meeting Nov. 9 to present a map with proposed new council district boundaries. State law requires municipalities to redistrict two years after a U.S. census to balance populations in each district. The council last redistricted in 2018 after becoming a second-class city, which...
WANE-TV
Study: Indiana ranks 2nd in worst potholes in US list
(WANE) — Although potholes are an inevitable part of driving, some states have to deal with it more than others, and a recent study showed Indiana ranks near the top when it comes to having the worst pothole problems. A study from QuoteWizard revealed that Indiana has the second...
WISH-TV
Indiana Democrats celebrate local wins, concede in statewide elections
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite losing all the statewide races on the ticket in the 2022 midterms, Indiana’s Democrats were excited when it came to the races where they did come away with victories. Party leaders and supporters alike celebrated the wins in the races for the Marion County...
