klkntv.com
Gunman on the loose after stealing more than $1,000 from Nebraska Sonic, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is investigating after a reported robbery late Monday night. They say an unknown gunman went to the Sonic Drive-In at 2117 S. Locust St. around 10:19 p.m. The gunman then demanded money and personal property, according to police. Police said...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police searching for suspect in Sonic armed robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a second armed robbery in less than a week. GIPD said a man wearing a mask entered the Sonic Drive In on South Locust just before closing Monday at 10:19 p.m. Captain Jim Duering said the suspect, a man about...
knopnews2.com
Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating liquor store robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after three males reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with thousands of dollars. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, in reference to the robbery. Capt. Jim Duering said the employee told officers three males, who had their faces covered, entered the store and one brandished a handgun.
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
Kearney Hub
Complaint alleges child labor violations by sanitation company at Grand Island meatpacking plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a complaint in federal court against a sanitation company for reportedly employing minors as young as 13 to clean hazardous equipment on the kill floor at a Grand Island meatpacking plant. The court issued a temporary restraining order Thursday after receiving the complaint.
KSNB Local4
Charges dropped against former Kearney probation officer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Kearney probation officer accused of having a relationship with a client and then lying about it. According to officials, 32-year-old Mara Stamp had been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor false reporting in a criminal matter. The charges against her were dropped Monday, but court records did not make clear why.
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
gothenburgleader.com
Nebraska Church Guys Coming to Dawson County
Written above the door leading into Ron Sack’s den is the quote, “When a person dies, a library is lost.” He uses that quote as inspiration. The quote is based on an old African proverb, but Sack heard it again while visiting with historian Alex Meyer of Snyder.
KSNB Local4
Cozad man pleads not guilty for charges connected to gentlemen’s club shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man said he’s not guilty on two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. According to officials, 25-year-old Corey Brestel pleaded not guilty to felony possession of a defaced firearm...
Kearney Hub
Target may be coming to Grand Island
A redevelopment plan for Grand Island's Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday. It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22. Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by New York-based Namdar Realty. With...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings City Council to vote on casino proposal
HASTINGS, NE — Eight months after shutting down a zoning request to allow for the construction of a casino, the Hastings City Council will consider the request again. The council voted 4-4 against the request from Prairie Thunder LLC in March. The land attached to the proposal is immediately north of Walmart on Highway 281. Now, the group has tweaked its proposal by dropping the land that needs rezoned from 50 to 38 acres and moving the race track and casino to the middle of the property. The developers originally needed a supermajority of council members to vote for the project because enough area landowners opposed the project. Thanks to the tweaks, the developers only need a simple majority to pass the requests. If it’s a 4-4 vote, Mayor Corey Stutte would serve as the tiebreaker.
KSNB Local4
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was also assisting in the investigation. Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the...
Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' at Nebraska packing plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue "a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD.
KSNB Local4
Panel answers questions about Hastings Casino possibilities
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The League of Women voters gathered in the Adams County YWCA on Friday afternoon to bring their questions and concerns about the proposed Hastings Casino. Fielding those questions was a panel of three people connected with the project two from a city perspective and one who...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KSNB Local4
Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
Kearney Hub
James 'Jim' Linder
Jim Linder, 64, of Loomis died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege with Pastors David Oldham, Murray Jones, and Reverend Gayle Dorn, officiating. Interment will follow the Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Phelps County.
