Did you wish upon a shooting star last night?

Many in northern Utah got that chance Thursday after seeing a streaking beam of light that was most likely a meteor.

Jessica Zander sent in the video she caught at around 10:45 p.m. in Holladay.

The meteor could be from the North Taurids shower that is scheduled to peak on Saturday night. According to EarthSky , the North Taurids meteor shower produces about five meteors per hour.