Read full article on original website
Related
wnax.com
Avera Health Cutting Jobs & Services
Avera Health announced in September that they would lay off some employees and cut hours in a cost control move. Doug Ekeren, President of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says costs are rising much faster than revenues….https://on.soundcloud.com/SBp5n. Ekeren says it’s a difficult balance on services and employees…..https://on.soundcloud.com/DB2YC...
kynt1450.com
Labor Unions Helping Communities
Labor Unions assist more than just members of the union. James Heeren (Here en), Business Agent for Teamsters Local 120, describes the most visible evidence of unions in the Yankton area…. The purpose of any labor union is to give workers a unified voice in negotiations, but many of them...
dakotanewsnow.com
New shelter is not answer to Sioux Falls homeless problem, task force chair says
Strong Towns Sioux Falls hosting meetings to review city code, present findings to council. Strong Towns Sioux Falls hosting meetings to review city code, present findings to council. President Biden is meeting with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali. Federal undercover investigation confirms Veteran's reports of delayed...
kynt1450.com
Yankton Elks Lodge Hosts Veteran’s Soup Kitchen
On Friday, Yankton’s Elks Lodge # 994 celebrated Veteran’s Day by offering everyone a soup kitchen to enjoy. Michele Termasen, chair of the Elk’s soup kitchen, why they do this every year…. Customers could choose from 3 different homemade soups, taverns, and an impressive assortment of homemade...
News Channel Nebraska
Bloomfield school board accepts superintendent's resignation
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school administrator is leaving at the end of the calendar year. According to the Bloomfield Community School District Board of Education, the board accepted superintendent Shane Alexander's resignation Monday night. In a statement sent to News Channel Nebraska Tuesday morning, board president Jason Hefner...
KELOLAND TV
Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
kynt1450.com
City Eyes Food Sales Tax Issue
The Yankton City Commission met on Monday night, and started looking at how the city could be effected by a statewide campaign promise. City Manager, Amy Leon, talked about the potential of the state repealing the grocery sales tax…. Leon said that the city budget could be effected dramatically, so...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City residents being asked to bag recyclables
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to bag all solid waste and recycling material to assist with the efficiency of the collection process. The city said in a statement that residents should use clear or blue plastic bags when bagging recycling materials. "Recently there have...
kynt1450.com
Runza Coming to Yankton
Yankton, South Dakota will represent the 90th location in the Runza® Restaurant chain. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National said, “We are proud to expand our store network and excited to bring a Runza® Restaurant to the area.”. This will be the first location in...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
kscj.com
CAR COLLIDES WITH BUS CARRYING WEST STUDENTS
NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A CAR STRUCK A CITY BUS JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. CARRYING STUDENTS FROM WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SIOUX CITY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THERE WAS MINOR DAMAGE TO THE BUS AND CAR, AND A SECOND BUS WAS SENT TO TAKE THE STUDENTS HOME. SCHOOL...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
Kameron Nelson is making history in the South Dakota House of Representatives as the first out gay legislator.
KETV.com
Cedar County judge approves protection order against wife of man accused of four homicides
CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — A Cedar County judge approved a protection order against the wife of the man accused of four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska. Carrie Jones is the wife of Jason Jones, who is charged with four counts of homicide, use of a weapon and arson charges that carry a maximum penalty of death or life in prison.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison. Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief;...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
kynt1450.com
LOCAL SPORTS 11-15-22
The State Tournaments for all three classes of South Dakota High School Volleyball are set. The tournaments are at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center in Sioux Falls and run Thursday through Saturday. Class AA. #8 Rapid City Stevens vs #1 Sioux Falls Washington. #5 Pierre vs #4 Sioux Falls Jefferson.
sfsimplified.com
How the mission turned a truckload of unusable clothes into $10,000
Simplified: The Union Gospel Mission bought a baler about a year ago to help turn unusable clothes into roofing materials. Now, it's sent its first truckload of clothes to a Tennessee organization in exchange for $10,000 to support the mission's work. Why it matters. While the baler's been in place...
KELOLAND TV
Slippery roads reported across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
Comments / 0