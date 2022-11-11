ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Mickey: Nobody is happy at The Star

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – One day after the Dallas Cowboys suffered a crushing 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys coaches and players continue to express their disappointment with their performance and the officiating of the game itself. The Cowboys led the game by...
Seattle’s Rodríguez, Atlanta’s Harris voted top rookies

NEW YORK (AP)Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez and Atlanta’s Michael Harris II had a lot in common – perhaps too much. The 21-year-old center fielders were runaway winners in Rookie of the Year voting on Monday after seasons of power and speed that led to lucrative long-term contracts but ultimately concluded with early postseason eliminations.
Grizzlies hope to recover from scoring issues vs. Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans bounced back from their lowest-scoring game of the season to beat the Houston Rockets 119-106 on Saturday night. Now the Memphis Grizzlies will try to bounce back from their lowest-scoring game of the year when they visit the Pelicans on Tuesday night. The Pelicans, who scored...
Magic look to end homestand strong, face Timberwolves

After a dismal start to the season, the Orlando Magic have come alive on their current seven-game homestand and hope to finish that stretch strong Wednesday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Orlando saw its first, albeit modest, winning streak of the season end at two games on Monday...
Hornets turn the page and take on Pacers

Finally emerging from a long losing streak, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night hoping to get rolling in the right direction. “We’ve easily had stretches where we’ve had very good, sometimes exceptional play, and then we have times (when) we don’t execute,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said. “We’re not that kind of team. We can be very good, but we can’t give possessions away. We don’t have that much room for error.”
Bucks and Cavs look to regain elusive momentum

Two teams that started the season on fire but have cooled off considerably in the past week square off Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Central Division matchup. After winning their first seven home games, the Bucks finally lost at home Monday night when...
Celtics ride 7-game winning streak to Atlanta

The Boston Celtics will try to win their eighth consecutive game Wednesday night when they go on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks. Despite some poor long-range shooting Monday, the Celtics overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122. Boston forced 20 turnovers in staging their comeback and outscored the Thunder 37-26 in the final 12 minutes.
After loss in Philly, Jazz head home to face Knicks

The Utah Jazz have a couple of things going for them as they return to Salt Lake City to host the New York Knicks on Tuesday night after a three-game Eastern road trip. For one thing, they won’t have to face Joel Embiid. The 76ers center had the performance of a lifetime on Sunday en route to leading Philadelphia past Utah 105-98. Embiid scored a career-high 59 points, hitting 19 of 28 shots and 20 of 24 free throws, while also grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing out eight assists and blocking seven shots.
