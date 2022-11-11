ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County school elections bring new leaders

By Loan-Anh Pham
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago

Last updated 5 p.m. on Friday. The next update is expected at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

New and familiar school board members are ready to fill numerous seats throughout Santa Clara County come January, making decisions that affect how hundreds of thousands of students will be educated in the coming years.

With just more than half of ballots counted as of Thursday, challengers in the Evergreen School District and Campbell Union High School District seats could push out incumbents. But incumbents in some of San Jose’s largest school districts such as San Jose Unified, East Side Union and Santa Clara Unified are likely to keep their seats with large margins over their competition.

Newly-elected school board members will need to tackle pandemic learning loss , spikes in expulsions and student behavioral issues , as well as mental health . They’ll make decisions on millions in funding while grappling with the impending end of federal stimulus funds come 2024.

Beyond local districts, incoming Santa Clara County Board of Education members will oversee the academics and finances of more than 30 school districts while making decisions on charter school approvals and renewals.

Santa Clara County Board of Education

Educator Maimona Afzal Berta is leading against District 5 San Jose Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco for Area 6. Berta has 56.8% of the vote, or 17,416 votes, while Carrasco has 43.2% of the vote, or 13,248 votes. Both are challengers, with incumbent Peter Ortiz running in the San Jose City Council District 5 race to replace Carrasco, who is terming out.

Challengers Natalie Prcevski and Raeena Lari are in a close race for the Area 7 seat. Lari, a Santa Clara County health advisory commissioner, has a slight edge with about 52% of the vote, or 24,996 votes. Prcevski, the secretary for the Charter School Foundation, is close behind with 47.9% of the vote, or 23,054 votes. The winner will replace incumbent Claudia Rossi, who is not seeking reelection.

San Jose Unified School District

Incumbent José Magaña appears to claim victory for the district’s Area 2 seat, holding 72.6% of the vote, or 6,508 votes. Challenger and construction manager Andres Macias trails with 27.3% of the vote, or 2,453 votes.

“I am honored to receive the overwhelming support from parents, educators and community members this election,” Magaña told San José Spotlight. “I look forward to continuing the hard work of bringing access, equity, and results to San Jose Unified and the city of San Jose.”

East Side Union High School District

Four candidates are battling for three open, four-year seats. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the district’s three incumbents are in the lead. Lorena Chavez holds 29.8% of the vote, or 49,006 votes, with Van Le right behind at about 28% of the vote, or 46,020 votes. J. Manuel Herrera follows with 22.8% of the vote, or 37,520 votes. Challenger Peter Pham has 19.3% of the vote, or 31,716 votes.

Alum Rock Union School District

Alum Rock Union School District has five candidates contending for three board seats with four-year terms.

The district’s three incumbents are holding steady leads. Minh Pham leads with 25.3% of the vote, or 6,607 votes. Linda Chavez follows with 24.4% of the vote, or 6,377 votes. Andres Quintero has 21.3% with 5,557 votes.

Related Stories

October 21, 2022

Election 2022: Candidates vie for Santa Clara, Oak Grove school board seats

October 20, 2022

Election 2022: Crowded field for Santa Clara County school boards

October 16, 2022

Santa Clara County education candidates prioritize equity learning

August 25, 2022

Election 2022: San Jose school board races taking shape

Challengers Ricardo Garcia and Joseph R. Corona are trailing with 19.2% and 9.7% of the vote, respectively.

“I would like to thank everyone (in) Alum Rock for their support in putting the past behind and choosing to keep Alum Rock schools on the right track towards a brighter future,” Pham told San José Spotlight. “I hope to move forward with school site renovations, expanding our academic programs, and getting started on workforce housing.”

Three candidates are also vying for a vacant two-year short-term seat.

Incumbent Ernesto Bejarano and Minh Nguyen, a challenger and educator, are neck and neck with a difference of a mere 16 votes. Nguyen has 42.2% of the vote with 5,078 votes. Bejerano is also at about 42% of the vote, holding 5,062 votes. Challenger Omar Vasquez trails with 15.7% of the vote with 1,893 votes.

Santa Clara Unified School District

Two incumbents are likely to keep their seats for another term thanks to a wide lead.

For the Area 3 seat, incumbent Vickie Fairchild has 74.7% of the vote, or 3,176 votes. Challenger Nestor Toribio trails with 25.2% of the vote, or 1,073 votes.

“I am humbled and honored to have the continued support of my community,” Fairchild told San José Spotlight. “I am excited to continue to focus on meeting the needs of all children so that they can thrive in school and beyond.”

Incumbent Andrew Ratermann is set to win the Area 4 seat with 60.5% of the vote, or 1,791 votes. Kimberley Williams, a challenger and district volunteer, is behind with 39.4% of the vote, or 1,168 votes.

“When I look back on the campaign, and all the volunteers who gave of their free time, walked precincts in the heat on weekends, and made many other sacrifices, I feel an enormous responsibility to live up to the faith they have in me,” Ratermann told San José Spotlight. “Now it is time to refocus and put in the hard work needed to ensure our students receive the best possible education.”

Campbell Union High School District

Former Campbell Mayor Jason Baker appears to have won the Area 3 seat with 75.3% of the vote, or 5,699 votes. His opponent, Adam Rocha, roped in 24.6% of the vote, or 1,861 votes. The winner will replace incumbent Stacey Brown, who is retiring.

Challenger James Kim leads over incumbent Robert Varich for the Area 1 seat. Kim, a scholarship nonprofit co-founder and district volunteer, holds 54.2% of the vote, or 4,427 votes. Varich is at 45.8% of the vote, or 3,741 votes.

The race for Area 2 is tight, as challenger Elisabeth Halliday, a district volunteer and writer, holds 42.4%, or 3,169 votes. Incumbent Michael Winter holds about 38% of the vote, or 2,836 votes. Challenger David Lee Sabes trails with 19.5% of the vote, or 1,455 votes.

Evergreen School District

Challengers are leading the pack in this local school board race, where three seats are up for grabs.

Yerba Buena High School Principal Mary Hiền Pollett is ahead with 25.1% of the vote, or 9,692 votes. Challenger and former superintendent Stan Rose follows with 22.3% of the vote, or 8,616 votes. Incumbent Jim Zito trails with 21.6% of the vote, or 8,338 votes, leaving 278 votes between him and Rose. Incumbents Marisa Hanson and Christopher Corpus have about 17.9% and 12.9% of the vote, respectively.

“I’m grateful for the support from the community. I will do my best to bring a balanced and broad perspective to the board,” Pollett told San José Spotlight. “The only way to make change is to be involved.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy Barousse could win one vacant, two-year short-term seat. Barousse, a nonprofit director, leads with 57.7% of the vote, or 9,262 votes. Alecia Kelley, a principal and educator, is behind with 42.3% of the vote, or 6,799 votes.

Franklin-McKinley School District

Six candidates are contending for three four-year seats.

Challenger Steven Sanchez has a slight edge with 18.9% of the vote, or 4,474 votes over incumbent Rudy Rodriguez who has 17.6% of the vote, or 4,173 votes. Marc Cooper, a challenger and educator, is holding 17.3% of the vote, or 4,094 votes.

Milan Balinton, a challenger and nonprofit executive, holds 15.5% of the vote with 3,683 votes over incumbent Manuel F. Martinez who has 15.4% of the vote, or 3,653 votes. There is a difference of 30 votes between them. Challenger and educator Tammy Lariz trails with about 15% of the vote, or 3,566 votes.

Oak Grove School District

Taunya Jaco, a California Teachers Association board member, appears to have won the race for the Area 5 seat, holding 71.1% of the vote, or 2,231 votes. She would replace incumbent Nancy Yue, who is not seeking reelection. Robyn Lynette Schlice, a former probation officer, trails with 28.8% of the vote, or 903 votes.

Contact Loan-Anh Pham at loan-anh@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @theLoanAnhLede on Twitter.

Editor’s Note: Jeremy Barousse is the brother of San José Spotlight co-founder Josh Barousse.

The post Santa Clara County school elections bring new leaders appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 1

Related
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County special educators file safety complaint

The union representing approximately 700 special education workers in Santa Clara County schools has filed a complaint accusing the county’s Office of Education of refusing to implement safety measures or address understaffing that has left the workers increasingly vulnerable to attacks from the students they serve. In a Nov. 7 complaint filed with the federal... The post Santa Clara County special educators file safety complaint appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose school measures sweeping to victory

Santa Clara County voters appear to have delivered a big victory to local school districts this election, with all five education measures leading by decisive margins. The four bond measures and one parcel tax renewal are expected to provide millions of dollars for five local school districts to improve classroom space and address ongoing staff shortages, the digital divide and pandemic learning loss.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Two South Bay Mayoral Races Still Too Close to Call

Two South Bay mayors’ races remained too close to call Monday, almost a week after the Midterm Elections. Santa Clara County election workers counted thousands more ballots, votes that will ultimately decide the tight San Jose mayoral race between Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan. While Mahan continued to lead...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

Voters elect a 19-year-old Stanford student to the local high school board

A 19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, is set to become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. As of the Nov. 14 update from San Mateo County, Nori has expanded a significant advantage over his opponent, leading 57% to 43%, a gap of more than 1,400-votes.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Honey Mahogany concedes San Francisco District 6 race to Matt Dorsey

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Incumbent District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey is set to secure a four-year term on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Challenger Honey Mahogany conceded the race for Dorsey’s seat Monday night, she announced on Twitter. Dorsey was leading Mahogany with 7,122 first-place votes to her 5,938 when she conceded, according to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race

After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
SAN JOSE, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Smart & Final to open 10th store in Santa Clara County

Smart & Final will be expanding in Santa Clara County, California, with the opening of its 10th store in the area, the grocer announced Monday. The 39,000-square-foot Smart & Final Extra! larger-format store will be located at 430 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, California, and will open for business on Dec. 14. The store format "combines the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all," said the company in a press release.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County violated state law, could face lawsuit

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is demanding the Board of Supervisors nullify and revote on its appointment of a new county executive, saying the decision—which happened behind closed doors—violated the state’s transparency law. In a letter sent to all five supervisors on Thursday, Rosen said the board twice violated the Brown Act, which... The post Santa Clara County violated state law, could face lawsuit appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy