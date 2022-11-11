Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Fire department responds for home fire on Bent Oaks
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday evening. According to fire officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of a home in the 100 block of Bent Oaks Drive. Firefighters had the flames under control by 7 p.m. The cause of the...
WBBJ
2 arrested from Camden home in ongoing drug investigation
CAMDEN, Tenn. — Two people were arrested Monday night as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Benton County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 26-year-old Wesley Jenkins, of Camden, and 31-year-old Kayla Hampton, of Huntingdon, were taken into custody at a home in Camden. A news release...
WBBJ
Man sentenced to 10+ years for 2020 boating crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man has received over 10 years in prison for a 2020 boating crash. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported that on Monday, a Matthew Swearengen pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication at the courthouse in Hardin County. The TWRA says...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 10-09-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the individuals behind the latest robbery at JCPenney in Jackson, TN. Several perps entered the store with hammers, smashed display cases, and stole a large amount of jewelry. This is not the first time. They will continue to pilfer and steal as long as...
Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
WBBJ
West TN veterans get new roof with help from local organizations
HOLLADAY, Tenn. — A team of organizations come together to give back to local veterans. “I am happy that these programs are out there for veterans for the people that can’t afford it. It just kinda takes a little bit of the burden off,” said Sgt. Bobie Joe Haarer.
WBBJ
Department celebrates promotions among their own
MARTIN, Tenn. — A West Tennessee police department is celebrating the promotion of two of their own. The Martin Police Department shared on Tuesday that Kelly Hendon achieved the rank of Criminal Investigator. The department says he has been with them for four years. The day before, the promotion...
WBBJ
Gibson County man wanted for attempted murder
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an attempted murder suspect. Police say 33-year-old Darius Riding, of Gibson County, is wanted after a shooting incident in Dyersburg. According to police, officers responded to the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30...
WBBJ
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Dept. mourns the loss of beloved Captain
WEAKLEY CO., Tenn. —Fellow officers, and staff mourn the loss of one of their own. The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department took to social media Sunday morning to announce the loss of their beloved Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk started his career at Weakley County Sheriff’s Department on November 11,1999....
WBBJ
Outback Steakhouse donates over $5k to North Parkway, JMCSS
JACKSON, Tenn. — Our local Outback Steakhouse has made a generous contribution to middle school athletics throughout the Jackson-Madison County School System. On Wednesday, November 9, Outback Steakhouse proprietor Craig Cathey presented a $2,735 check to North Parkway Middle School. The goal is to assist the school’s cross country...
WBBJ
Free meals given out at West Tennessee restaurant
BELLS, Tenn. — The Front Porch gave out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stopped by. This restaurant is owned by Caroline Reed, who does this event annually. Reed felt the need to give back to her community, and she has been doing so at The Front Porch for 11 years.
WBBJ
Humboldt serves as host for EMS, first responder conference
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Gibson County city’s medical center hosted a one day conference for EMS and first responders. This is the first time since the pandemic that the conference was back. Jonathan Wood, the Program Director for Air Evac Lifeteam, gave some details on the conference.
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Set for Union City Man Killed in Hickman Accident
Funeral services will take place Monday afternoon for a Union City man killed in an accident in Hickman on Friday. Services for 37 year old Brandon Scott Hodges will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Union Cemetery near Fulton. Reports said Hodges was...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/14/22 – 11/15/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/15/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk
Martin, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk died Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. Plunk will be buried in Dresden with police honors and will be escorted into Dresden by members of law enforcement from the George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson on Friday afternoon with the procession leaving Jackson at 2 p.m.
WBBJ
Jennie Diane Neal
Jennie Diane Neal, age 73, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Funeral services for Mrs. Neal will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Westside Church of Christ in Brownsville, TN with Minister Josh Barnett officiating. The first visitation will be held on Monday evening, November 14, 2022, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. The second visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 12 Noon – 1:00 PM at the Westside Church of Christ. The burial will take place at Brownsville Memorial Gardens.
WBBJ
Winter items needed for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Winter apparel donations are being accepted for Jackson-Madison County School students. The school system says that the donated items will be given to students who or IDed by their school counselors. For more information, contact Rhonda Hear at (731) 506-2413 or rlheard@jmcss.org. Find more local news...
WBBJ
First graduation held for Gibson County Veterans Court
TRENTON, Tenn. — The Gibson County Veterans Court held its first graduation on Monday. The Gibson County Veterans Court is a special court that aims for nonviolent law offenders that served in the United States military to be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society. After these veterans are found guilty...
Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
