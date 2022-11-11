Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice team up for very special cause

Earlier this week, sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice paid their respects to the Armed Forces veterans all across the country while visiting the Royal British Legion Industries.

Princess Eugenie shared photos from the outing on her own Instagram page

While honoring veterans, the late Queen's granddaughters learned about welfare and employment services and more

In a series of photos posted to her Instagram account, 32-year-old Princess Eugenie is seen posing with veterans and the organization's staff while wearing a black, floral dress with high-heeled black boots and a dark green coat. Her sister, 34-year-old Beatrice, also appears in the images, wearing a light blue coat with black, high-heeled boots.

Both of Prince Andrew's daughters donned a red poppy pin as part of their respective ensembles. The accessory is clearly a meaningful one as it has been used since 1921 to remember military folk who have perished in wars.

This isn't the first time royal family members have proudly worn the pin as Princess Anne and even Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William has been spotted wearing one at different times since at least November of this year.

"It was a such an honour to visit @rblicharity with my sister earlier this week," Princess Eugenie wrote in the caption to her series of uploads. "The charity provides vital care, welfare and employment services to Armed Forces veterans across the UK. It was wonderful to see the programme in action at the charity’s social enterprise factory which provides meaningful employment to veterans."

In her caption, the Princess also revealed that the sisters visited the organization's assisted living facility, dubbed Queen Elizabeth Court, and met some of its residents.

"I also met Vi, who told me she served with my late Grandmother, which brought me such pride," she wrote.

Eugenie’s post is certainly timely given that today is Armistice Day, which commemorates the signing of the Armistice that brought an end to World War I while celebrating all those who died while in service since 1914.

"This Armistice Day we remember and pay tribute to the Fallen, the inspiring veterans and those currently serving in the Armed Forces across the world," Princess Eugenie wrote as a conclusion to her caption.

The sisters were not the only ones who commemorated the day on social media. On Twitter and Instagra, Kate and William shared the following words, "On #ArmisticeDay we pay our respects to all those we have lost as a result of conflict. We will remember them."

King Charles and Queen Camilla, on the other hand, shared a photo of themselves at a cemetery and accompanied the shot with a quote from English poet John Maxwell Edmonds.

The words read, "When You Go Home, Tell Them Of Us And Say, For Your Tomorrow, We Gave Our Today."