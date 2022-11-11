Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has reportedly announced it will sell its stake in the Italian payments firm Nexi while continuing its strategic relationship with the company. The bank’s stake is equal to 5.1% of the payments firm’s capital, a share that has diminished from a 9.9% holding in 2019 because Nexi issued new shares after two mergers — one with the Danish firm Nets and another with the Italian company SIA — Reuters reported Monday (Nov. 14).

1 DAY AGO