Just Eat Takeaway: Digital Natives Use Bitcoin to Pay for Food Delivery
To say bitcoin has been volatile would be an understatement. After slumping more than 70% from its peak a year ago, it has most recently been whipsawed amid FTX’s high-profile plummet toward bankruptcy. And yet, for an intrepid and growing base of consumers, the marquee name in cryptocurrency is...
Opn Enters US Payments Market With $400M MerchantE Deal
Japanese FinTech unicorn Opn has entered the American payments market with its purchase of MerchantE, a B2B digital commerce platform. “With the acquisition, Opn’s global footprint now spans seven countries, including the U.S., the largest growing market for embedded finance solutions,” the company announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) in a press release on its website.
Businesses Can Now Embed Payments Through Nuvei for Platforms
Canadian FinTech company Nuvei is making embedded payments accessible for businesses as a customer retention tool through its global expansion of Nuvei for Platforms. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the platform is designed to give digital commerce, banking and FinTech platforms the ability to embed a secure payments option into their own platforms.
LianLian Partnership With European FinTechs Boosts eCommerce Financing Offering
Cross-border payment service provider LianLian Global is teaming up with three European FinTechs to boost financing options for eCommerce merchants. The company said named the three firms in a Monday (Nov. 14) press release: Spanish eCommerce technology company RITMO, as well as the embedded finance company YouLend and the small business lending platform Iwoca, both based in the U.K.
Neobank Varo Begins Offering Zelle Access
Varo will offer the peer-to-peer payment network Zelle as part of its mobile app, the digital bank announced Tuesday (Nov. 15). With this launch, Varo says it has become the first all-digital bank to offer Zelle in its app without needing a partnership with a bank. “The addition of Zelle...
Report: Amazon to Lay Off 10,000 Employees
Amazon is reportedly looking to lay off approximately 10,000 employees this month, the first and largest such move in the company’s history. According to a New York Times report Monday (Nov. 14), which cited unnamed sources familiar with the staffing reduction, the cuts would be focused on Amazon’s devices division — which includes the company’s voice-assistant Alexa — as well as its retail and human resources departments.
Wise and Deel Team to Offer Easier Cross-Border Payments
Money transfer service Wise has teamed up with human resources (HR) and payroll firm Deel to let customers send money through Deel with just an email address. The partnership comes as many companies run into difficulties when paying overseas employees, according to a Monday (Nov. 14) news release. the collaboration opens 10 new currencies in Deel’s payments infrastructure while also “further simplifying global payroll for over 10,000 Deel customers” from small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to publicly traded companies.
Retailers Turn Data Into New Credit Options for Consumers
Like so many things looked at from a pre- and post-COVID perspective, the traditional methods of measuring credit worthiness — and extending credit — no longer are applicable in today’s omnichannel environment. This, according to Versatile Credit Chief Innovation Officer Bill Kratzer, who told PYMNTS that there’s...
Restaurants Seek Single Platform to Manage Digital Experience
Think back to 2020 and 2021, when restaurant delivery was suddenly the pantry, kitchen and server to millions of Americans locked down at home. Operators fast-tracked solutions like the decision to open a digital front door that enabled diners to order online in brand-new ways. However, that heroic effort on...
Uphold Debuts Crypto-Linked Debit Card With Rewards in UK
U.K.-based digital payments platform Uphold is branching out its payment methods with the introduction of a crypto debit card. According to a Friday (Nov. 11) press release, the new debit card will give U.K. cardholders up to 4% rewards, and will not charge transaction fees, making it even more attractive to crypto traders clamoring for a way to make purchases with digital assets.
Report: Italian Bank Intesa to Sell Stake in Payments Firm Nexi
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has reportedly announced it will sell its stake in the Italian payments firm Nexi while continuing its strategic relationship with the company. The bank’s stake is equal to 5.1% of the payments firm’s capital, a share that has diminished from a 9.9% holding in 2019 because Nexi issued new shares after two mergers — one with the Danish firm Nets and another with the Italian company SIA — Reuters reported Monday (Nov. 14).
Report: Ant Group’s Consumer Finance Unit Plans to Raise $1.5B
Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance — the consumer finance unit of China-based Ant Group — is reportedly planning to raise the equivalent of $1.5 billion in new capital to help it make loans. That target is lower than the previously reported plans to raise more than $3 billion because...
Travel Tech Company Amadeus Launches B2B Payments Platform Outpayce
B2B travel payments are getting a facelift with Amadeus’ new spinoff platform Outpayce. The travel tech company is turning its current B2B payments business into its own platform to expand Amadeus’ travel payments business line, according to a Monday (Nov. 14) press release. Amadeus has also applied for...
49% of Consumers Use Digital Wallets to Pay Bills
Contactless payment for purchases at the point of sale (POS) have been gaining traction, in the aisles and at payment terminals. But the use of digital wallets across a variety of use cases gaining ground too. In “The Digital Wallet Mandate: Secure Bill Pay Beyond The In-Store Point Of Sale,”...
Holiday Spending a Focus of New PSCU Payments Index Report
Consumer purchasing growth for credit cards in October was the lowest of 2022, while growth for debit remained where it has been throughout the year, according to payments credit union service organization (CUSO) PSCU. In addition, holiday spending is off to a slow start, evidenced by fewer purchases of clothing...
Faster Deposits Benefit Gig Workers
PYMNTS talks with Ben Mendelsohn, director of product management at Fifth Third Bank, about how faster direct deposits have an appeal for workers of all stripes. Fifth Third’s journey to early wage access offerings began with immediate funds on check deposits, according to Mendelsohn. Once FinTechs and other companies...
Fortis Buys Payment Logistics to Expand Tech Offerings
Embedded payments company Fortis is expanding its technology offerings by purchasing California payment technology firm Payment Logistics. “Founded in 2003 to provide reliable and secure payment technologies, Payment Logistics has a large breadth of partnerships that process a significant volume of transactions across thousands of businesses on an annual basis,” Fortis said in a Tuesday (Nov. 15) news release.
UK FinTech Banked Raises $15M for US Expansion
U.K.-based FinTech Banked has raised over $15 million in a Series A round, according to a press release on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The round was led by Insight Partners and supported by Citi, National Australia Bank Ventures, and Banked’s recently announced commercial partner Rapyd. The latest injection of capital means Banked has raised over $50 million to date.
Competitors Hope Rapid FTX Collapse Isn’t Rabid, Too
The knock-on effects of Sam Bankman-Fried’s abrupt heel-turn from evangelist darling to canary in the crypto coalmine are starting to show, as industry actors rush to distance themselves -- and their business fundamentals — from the rug-pull implosion of FTX. With the help of a marquee investor roster,...
American Express Taps TikTok To Reach Gen Z Shoppers
American Express has teamed with TikTok for the “#ShopSmall Accelerator,” a program designed to help small businesses reach Gen Z shoppers. According to a Monday (Nov. 14) news release, the partnership coincides with “Small Business Saturday,” the AmEx-sponsored holiday that follows Black Friday. Beginning Monday, the...
