Jennings, LA

Mermentau woman killed in crash near Jennings

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A Mermentau woman has died following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA 1126 and U.S. 90, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D.

Mildred Elana Hydle, 58, of Mermentau sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital where she later died, LSP said.

Residents voice Evangeline Thruway safety concerns

According to LSP, a Dodge pickup was traveling east on LA 1126 and approached the intersection of U.S. 90 around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. At the same time, a Ford Expedition was traveling east on U.S. 90.

LSP said that the driver of the Dodge pickup allegedly failed to stop at the intersection stop sign and hit the passenger side of the Ford. After impact, the Ford was then hit by a Toyota pickup.

Hydle, who was wearing a seatbelt, was in the front-seat passenger of the Ford, according to LSP.

All three drivers suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate and toxicology samples have been submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

