Woman in serious condition after shooting on Falls Street in Niagara Falls

A woman is in serious condition at ECMC after a shooting on Falls Street in Niagara Falls.

The shooting occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday on the 2700 block of Falls Street.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was shot multiple times and treated at the scene and then taken to ECMC where she is listed in serious condition.

According to police, officers developed a physical description of a possible suspect and attempted to stop a vehicle with an occupant who matched the description. The driver allegedly refused to stop and led to a pursuit. The occupants allegedly got out and into a second vehicle which refused to stop and was eventually located with no one inside.

Police said no arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.