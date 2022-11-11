FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) A bridge that was abruptly closed last month has officially reopened, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation social media post. "There may be some brief single-lane closures as crews finalize work, so watch for crews/signs and give them plenty of room," the tweet stated. 🎉BRIDGE OPEN AHEAD OF SCHEDULE!! 🎉The Howard The post Salt Creek bridge in Howard County reopens appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

HOWARD COUNTY, MO ・ 16 MINUTES AGO