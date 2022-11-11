ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISH-TV

Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business

If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis woman uses her home for popular concert series, Sean Imboden Trio to perform this weekend

The Little Flower House Concert Series is hosted at a cozy home in a welcoming neighborhood on the Near East Side of Indianapolis. This kid-friendly monthly concert series was born for artists to share their creative talents with an active listening and engaged community of guests. It offers a comfortable and intimate space, both inside and outside, where the magic happens!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective work stations. Among the...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Foreigner farewell tour making stop at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Rock band Foreigner is embarking on its farewell tour, with a stop planned in Noblesville next summer. Foreigner will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, July 21 as part of...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

A Winter Wonderland: Fortville Winterfest, a free annual holiday festival hosted by the Fortville Parks Dept., is expected to be the biggest yet

Fortville Winterfest, a free annual holiday festival hosted by the Fortville Parks Dept. since 2010, is expected to be the biggest yet. Winterfest, which will be presented from noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 3, has historically been an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the Christmas season, according to Town of Fortville Parks Event Coordinator Natalie Tucker.
FORTVILLE, IN
lhspennant.org

New Vape Detectors in LMS and LHS

Recently, Lebanon High Schools’ Principal Mr. Kevin O’Rourke, sent out a message making students aware of vape detectors installed in restrooms of Lebanon High School (LHS), Lebanon Middle School (LMS), and Western Boone Jr. Sr. High (WBHS) over fall break. And they seem to be doing the job,...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
AVON, IN
Kingsport Times-News

D-B advances to semifinal round of BOA Grand Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band has advanced to the semifinal round of the Bands of America Grand Nationals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 34 semifinalists in four classifications will compete Saturday, starting at 7:15 a.m. Dobyns-Bennett goes at 10 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Franklin attorney to represent Richard Allen

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An attorney from Franklin, Ind. is now representing the Delphi double homicide suspect. Richard Allen asked for a court-appointed attorney last week, telling the judge that he had "no idea how expensive" an attorney would be. On Monday, Allen added an attorney, identified in court records as Andrew Joseph Baldwin, of Baldwin Perry and Kamish, of Franklin.
FRANKLIN, IN
Fox 59

The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger

Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WAAY-TV

70-year-old in Indiana weightlifts 13 million pounds in one month, hopes to inspire others

FISHERS, Indiana (WISH) — At 70 years old, Eric Zalas wanted to become stronger version of himself. “I set a challenge for myself. I lifted a little over 13 million pounds in one month,” said Zalas. “I would say, in the last week, I’ve done about 290,000 pounds. Now, I’d say I’ve toned it down, and probably in any given month, I’ll do 600,000 [to] 700,000 pounds.”
FISHERS, IN

