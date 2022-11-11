Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Related
Current Publishing
Once upon a time: Carmel couple makes tradition of visiting Renaissance festivals
In the spring of 1998, Susan and Johan (Hans) Van den Heuvel had only been dating for two weeks when they decided to check out the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie, Texas, with Susan’s daughter, Gabriella. “We just went to see what it was about and thought, ‘Wow, this...
WISH-TV
Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
Current Publishing
Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business
If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis woman uses her home for popular concert series, Sean Imboden Trio to perform this weekend
The Little Flower House Concert Series is hosted at a cozy home in a welcoming neighborhood on the Near East Side of Indianapolis. This kid-friendly monthly concert series was born for artists to share their creative talents with an active listening and engaged community of guests. It offers a comfortable and intimate space, both inside and outside, where the magic happens!
WISH-TV
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective work stations. Among the...
Foreigner farewell tour making stop at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Rock band Foreigner is embarking on its farewell tour, with a stop planned in Noblesville next summer. Foreigner will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, July 21 as part of...
Current Publishing
A Winter Wonderland: Fortville Winterfest, a free annual holiday festival hosted by the Fortville Parks Dept., is expected to be the biggest yet
Fortville Winterfest, a free annual holiday festival hosted by the Fortville Parks Dept. since 2010, is expected to be the biggest yet. Winterfest, which will be presented from noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 3, has historically been an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the Christmas season, according to Town of Fortville Parks Event Coordinator Natalie Tucker.
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
lhspennant.org
New Vape Detectors in LMS and LHS
Recently, Lebanon High Schools’ Principal Mr. Kevin O’Rourke, sent out a message making students aware of vape detectors installed in restrooms of Lebanon High School (LHS), Lebanon Middle School (LMS), and Western Boone Jr. Sr. High (WBHS) over fall break. And they seem to be doing the job,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: 2024 center Somto Cyril currently on an official visit at Indiana
Class of 2024 center Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril is currently on an official visit to IU in Bloomington. He posted photos of the visit on his Instagram page. Indiana started getting involved with Cyril over the last couple months and offered him recently. From Nigeria, Cyril plays for the...
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
Hamilton County secures location for women’s shelter and recovery center
City officials have been working for four years to secure a location so they can service victims in their community.
Kingsport Times-News
D-B advances to semifinal round of BOA Grand Nationals
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band has advanced to the semifinal round of the Bands of America Grand Nationals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 34 semifinalists in four classifications will compete Saturday, starting at 7:15 a.m. Dobyns-Bennett goes at 10 a.m.
WLFI.com
Franklin attorney to represent Richard Allen
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An attorney from Franklin, Ind. is now representing the Delphi double homicide suspect. Richard Allen asked for a court-appointed attorney last week, telling the judge that he had "no idea how expensive" an attorney would be. On Monday, Allen added an attorney, identified in court records as Andrew Joseph Baldwin, of Baldwin Perry and Kamish, of Franklin.
Fox 59
The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger
Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
Gleaners returning to drive-thru distributions
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Monday that it is returning to drive-thru distributions, similar to what occurred during the pandemic.
Shuttered Greenwood hotel given 10 days to comply with orders to improve building
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The owner of a troubled hotel in Greenwood now has 10 days to comply with orders to make needed improvements to the building. The city had previously ordered residents vacate the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites in October, following reports from the city of mold, sewage, cockroaches and disabled smoke alarms inside the facility.
WAAY-TV
70-year-old in Indiana weightlifts 13 million pounds in one month, hopes to inspire others
FISHERS, Indiana (WISH) — At 70 years old, Eric Zalas wanted to become stronger version of himself. “I set a challenge for myself. I lifted a little over 13 million pounds in one month,” said Zalas. “I would say, in the last week, I’ve done about 290,000 pounds. Now, I’d say I’ve toned it down, and probably in any given month, I’ll do 600,000 [to] 700,000 pounds.”
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
Comments / 0