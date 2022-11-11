ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Veterans honored in Norwich

By Sean D. Elliot
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5a4d_0j7hixgQ00

U.S. Navy veteran Bob Denesha, left, joined fellow vets saluting the singing of the national anthem at the Norwich Area Veterans Council Veterans Day ceremony Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Richard E. Hourigan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 594. U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Seth Koenig of Submarine Base New London and American Legion National Vice Commander Paul M. Kennedy addressed the gathering. The annual NAVC Veteran and Veteran Supporter of the Year awards were also presented. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FireRescue1

Volunteer chiefs dispute Conn. city's automatic-aid agreement

NORWICH, Conn. — Tensions over fire services flared in a dispute over a recent agreement that calls for automatic aid between the paid and volunteer departments to structure fires and serious incidents. The so-called "auto-aid" agreement was reached by City Manager John Salomone, chiefs of the five volunteer departments...
NORWICH, CT
Brown Daily Herald

Blue State on Thayer to close permanently

After 15 years on Thayer Street, Blue State Coffee will permanently close its doors on Thursday, Nov. 17. A sign in the cafe’s window at 300 Thayer St. read, “This Blue State Coffee cafe is closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
FOX 61

6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships

VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Free Dental Clinic in Farmington Reopens Today

People across Connecticut will walk away with healthier smiles this weekend. That's thanks to a free dental clinic on UConn Health's campus. CT Mission of Mercy (CTMOM) has been carrying out this project across the state for 15 years. For the first time, they partnered with the UConn School of Dental Medicine, transforming a few hospital floors into a clinic with nearly 200 dental chairs.
FARMINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Pokemoto, a Hawaiian style poke bowl restaurant, opens in Berlin

BERLIN – Pokémoto, a Hawaiian style poké bowl restaurant, has opened a location in Berlin. “Pokémoto was started by Thomas Nguyen in 2017 in New Haven and was just acquired last year by a local trading company,” said Dave Monk, owner of the Berlin location. “It’s the biggest Poké franchise in Connecticut.”
BERLIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Outdoor Dining Barriers to be Removed in West Hartford This Week

The outdoor dining barriers along a popular stretch of restaurants in West Hartford are being removed this week. The Department of Public Works is expected to begin the process of removing the outdoor dining barriers on Wednesday in preparation of winter storm operations. The process is expected to take a...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
97.5 WOKQ

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Bristol will hold Fall Festival Farmers Market this Saturday

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is holding a Fall Festival Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 19 featuring hayrides, a visit from Santa and more. The Fall Festival Farmers Market is the last event of this year's Farmers Market season. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in Centre Square. Santa Claus and an elf will make an appearance and families are invited to take photos with them. There will also be crafts, hayrides and numerous vendors.
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
HARTFORD, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Loved ones remember Rhode Island man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 6

Family and friends are remembering a Rhode Island man that was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. According to police, on Saturday, just before 33:15 p.m., a fatal accident occurred when 64-year-old Brian Carney of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, riding his 2009 Harley Road King motorcycle, struck the left rear of a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by a Foster, Rhode Island man who was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 6 and Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly, Connecticut.
KILLINGLY, CT
MassLive.com

People in Business: Nov. 7, 2022

KeyBank announced Malissa Naylor, of Springfield, has joined the bank as vice president and business banking relationship manager for the Hartford and Springfield areas. In her new role, she will provide customized financial solutions such as commercial lines of credit, Small Business Administration financing, equipment financing, cash management, merchant services, and more to businesses with sales revenues between $3 million and $25 million annually. She reports to Allison Standish-Plimpton, business banking sales leader for KeyBank’s Connecticut and Massachusetts market.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
346
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy