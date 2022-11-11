Veterans honored in Norwich
U.S. Navy veteran Bob Denesha, left, joined fellow vets saluting the singing of the national anthem at the Norwich Area Veterans Council Veterans Day ceremony Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Richard E. Hourigan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 594. U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Seth Koenig of Submarine Base New London and American Legion National Vice Commander Paul M. Kennedy addressed the gathering. The annual NAVC Veteran and Veteran Supporter of the Year awards were also presented. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day)
