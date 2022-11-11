GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed chase this morning ended in a crash on a Pitt County roadway, and lawmen continue to search for the driver who threw hammers at them. Grifton Police Chief Bryan Silva said it started around 11:00 a.m. when they went to a home on Dawson Road for a ‘communicating threats’ call.

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO