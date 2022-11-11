ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

Alabama AG announces 3-count Capital Murder indictment in death of Aniah Blanchard

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Aniah Blanchard murder suspect indicted by grand jury

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Ibraheem Yazeed has been indicted on three counts of capital murder in Blanchard’s death. The case was presented before a grand jury on Nov. 4.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Lee County sheriff talks about holiday theft and scam prevention

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As the holiday season is fast approaching, scams and retail crime are rising and are expected to increase during the next few months. Sherriff Jay Jones says first he wants to remind everyone about email and phone scams to not click on any suspicious links that can lead to stolen personal information. He says, as of this year, more security cameras have been placed around Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping the public can help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the summer. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Deagan Miller.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
alabamanews.net

Crash Causing Delays on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery

A three vehicle crash has the eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway blocked. The accident happened at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Atlanta Highway. Alabama News Network was first notified of the incident at about 7:30AM Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries, or when...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WALB 10

Lumpkin City Councilman arrested for impersonating police offcer

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WALB) - A Lumpkin city official was arrested on a number of charges, including impersonating an officer and stalking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Nikita Seay, a Lumpkin City Council member, was charged with three counts of impersonating a public officer false imprisonment, three counts...
LUMPKIN, GA
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate

A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
NOTASULGA, AL
WTVM

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. According to officers, on November 12 at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to West Point Depot in reference to multiple people being shot. Upon arrival, officers found two males and one female with gunshot wounds.
WEST POINT, GA
WTVM

Lee County officals speak on homelessness in the area

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In this holiday season, homelessness continues to plague parts of East Alabama. Local leaders in Lee County want to create solutions. Mayor Gary Fuller says the county recognizes the homelessness after recently receiving calls from residents about needing help. He says right now, they have resources, but a building to house some residents is a need in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Do you recognize this Person? CrimeStoppers, Millbrook Police Seek Identity and a reward is offered

The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. The Millbrook Police Department is requesting assistance identifying an unknown male who is wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property 3rd degree that occurred on October 21, 2022 in the 100 block of Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook, AL.
MILLBROOK, AL
tinyhousetalk.com

Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama

This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
PHENIX CITY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy