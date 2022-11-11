Read full article on original website
Alabama AG announces 3-count Capital Murder indictment in death of Aniah Blanchard
Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Homewood native Aniah Blanchard indicted on capital murder charges
The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old woman from a gas station in Auburn has been indicted on three counts of capital murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday.
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect indicted by grand jury
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Ibraheem Yazeed has been indicted on three counts of capital murder in Blanchard’s death. The case was presented before a grand jury on Nov. 4.
Lee County sheriff talks about holiday theft and scam prevention
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As the holiday season is fast approaching, scams and retail crime are rising and are expected to increase during the next few months. Sherriff Jay Jones says first he wants to remind everyone about email and phone scams to not click on any suspicious links that can lead to stolen personal information. He says, as of this year, more security cameras have been placed around Lee County.
Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping the public can help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the summer. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Deagan Miller.
West Point Depot shooting determined as self-defense resulting from a family dispute
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the West Point Police, two suspects were involved in the West Point Depot shooting that left one dead and two injured. The two suspects, Trayvon Holloway, and Erica Holloway, were released from the Troup County Sheriff’s office following an investigation that determined the shooting death of Tarrance Holloway […]
Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
Can you help police identify two suspects connected to a vehicle break-in at the Opelika Sportsplex?
Opelika police are investigating an unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft of property, second degree and are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects. The break-in occurred at the Opelika Sportsplex, located at 1001 Andrews Road, at 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 16. Police said a...
Crash Causing Delays on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery
A three vehicle crash has the eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway blocked. The accident happened at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Atlanta Highway. Alabama News Network was first notified of the incident at about 7:30AM Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries, or when...
Lumpkin City Councilman arrested for impersonating police offcer
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WALB) - A Lumpkin city official was arrested on a number of charges, including impersonating an officer and stalking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Nikita Seay, a Lumpkin City Council member, was charged with three counts of impersonating a public officer false imprisonment, three counts...
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
UPDATE: U.S. 431 North and AL 165 re-opened after fatal car accident
UPDATE 11/14/2022 5:39 p.m.: The Russell County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the the woman killed in the crash — Cindy Deal, 53, from Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Deal’s next of kin has been notified. UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:18 p.m.: Our News 3 reporter says both U.S. 431 North and AL 165 have re-opened following the […]
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A three-vehicle crash in Russell County has left one person dead. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., on November 14, a crash occurred between a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. 59-year-old Cindy Deal was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:50 p.m. It...
Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate
A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. According to officers, on November 12 at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to West Point Depot in reference to multiple people being shot. Upon arrival, officers found two males and one female with gunshot wounds.
Lee County officals speak on homelessness in the area
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In this holiday season, homelessness continues to plague parts of East Alabama. Local leaders in Lee County want to create solutions. Mayor Gary Fuller says the county recognizes the homelessness after recently receiving calls from residents about needing help. He says right now, they have resources, but a building to house some residents is a need in Lee County.
14-year-old suspect arrested for Georgia robberies
The Columbus Police Department (CPD) made an arrest in connection to two armed robberies at Floyd Food & Lottery in Columbus, Ga.
Do you recognize this Person? CrimeStoppers, Millbrook Police Seek Identity and a reward is offered
The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. The Millbrook Police Department is requesting assistance identifying an unknown male who is wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property 3rd degree that occurred on October 21, 2022 in the 100 block of Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook, AL.
Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
