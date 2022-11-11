Starting today, users will be able to see all the devices linked to their account and have the option to remotely log out of each one individually. For each device, you'll see the type of hardware (say, a smart TV or Android phone), the profile that was most recently used to watch something on that device, the last time Netflix streamed something to it and the approximate location based on the IP address. The new Manage Access and Devices page will be available on the web, iOS and Android.

9 HOURS AGO