Twitter fired employees who publicly called out Elon Musk
At least three Twitter employees who survived the mass layoffs that cut the company's workforce in half have been fired after calling out their new boss on the platform. One of them is Eric Frohnhoefer, who responded to Elon Musk's tweet apologizing for Twitter being slow in many countries. "App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!" Musk wrote. Frohnhoefer responded that after six years of working on Twitter for Android, he can say that Musk's statement "is wrong."
Elon Musk says Twitter Blue verification is coming back November 29th
Elon Musk has set a new date for Twitter Blue’s paid verification to return: November 29th. The new date comes just a few days after the company paused the roll out and halted new sign-ups after the site was overrun by pranksters and scammers impersonating brands, celebrities and other high-profile accounts.
Twitter alternatives are thriving, but not everyone can just quit
It’s been less than a month since Elon Musk began his chaotic takeover of Twitter but, to many, the platform already feels like it’s entered an inevitable death spiral. Advertisers are fleeing. The few remaining top executives are also leaving. Musk’s Twitter Blue rollout was a complete disaster. The FTC says it has “deep concern” about the company. Musk told employees bankruptcy is a real possibility. Former engineers say the site could break at any moment.
Twitter will soon let organizations verify related accounts
Less than two days after Twitter’s first attempt to charge for account verification , Elon Musk announced the company is working on a new way to authenticate users. On Sunday afternoon, he the social media website would soon begin rolling out a feature that will allow organizations to identify accounts that are “actually” associated with them.
Senator Ed Markey tells Elon Musk: ‘Fix your companies. Or Congress will'
Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts chastised Elon Musk on Sunday after the billionaire had a snarky response to the lawmaker’s request for information about Twitter’s new verification policies. “Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?” Musk tweeted Sunday morning after Markey shared a recent letter he sent criticizing the company’s new $8 per month Twitter Blue subscription. “And why does your pp have a mask!?” Musk added a few hours later, referring to Markey’s profile picture, which shows the senator wearing a face covering.
Google will pay $392 million to 40 states in largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement
Has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle charges brought forth by 40 attorneys general. They accused the company of misleading users into believing they had turned off in their settings, but Google continued to collect information about their movements. As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to "significantly improve" its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting next year.
Netflix now lets you log out of specific devices remotely
Starting today, users will be able to see all the devices linked to their account and have the option to remotely log out of each one individually. For each device, you'll see the type of hardware (say, a smart TV or Android phone), the profile that was most recently used to watch something on that device, the last time Netflix streamed something to it and the approximate location based on the IP address. The new Manage Access and Devices page will be available on the web, iOS and Android.
Peloton, Oura and other fitness apps roll out support for Google's Health Connect platform
The initiative enables health and fitness apps to share data with each other more easily. Back at I/O in May, announced , a platform it worked on with Samsung to enable health and fitness apps to share data more easily with each other while maintaining privacy measures. That initiative is , as the Health Connect app has moved out of early access and into beta on the Play Store, while several health and fitness apps are rolling out integrations.
Boston Dynamics sues rival Ghost Robotics for allegedly copying its robot dog
Ghost's design are supposed too much like Spot. Unlimited data for $30/mo. Competition in the robot dog market is getting ugly. As The Robot Report explains, Boston Dynamics is suing Ghost Robotics for allegedly infringing seven patents linked to its Spot quadruped. The Spirit 40 and Vision 60 (shown above) purportedly borrow key technologies from Spot, including systems for self-righting and climbing stairs.
Amazon reportedly plans sweeping layoffs that could affect thousands of employees
The announcement could come as soon as this week. Amazon could announce sweeping layoffs as early as this week, according to . The company reportedly plans to cut approximately 10,000 corporate employees, with staff at its consumer-facing devices division among those who are likely to be affected by the move. Amazon employs approximately . If the company moves forward with the cuts as reported, they would affect about three percent of its corporate workforce and would represent the largest reorganization in Amazon’s nearly 30-year history.
Jeff Bezos plans to give most of his money to charity
Former Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is the latest tech CEO hoping to be known for his philanthropy. The Amazon founder told CNN in an interview that he intends to give most of his net worth (currently $124 billion) to charity during his lifetime. Most of it will go toward either countering climate change or supporting those who can create "unity" for humanity. While Bezos shared few details, he and partner Lauren Sánchez said they were "building the capacity" to give this fortune to others and hope to make the most of the investment.
