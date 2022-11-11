ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Man killed, possibly distracted by phone, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol says a man is dead after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County.   CHP says the pedestrian was on his phone moments before the impact Monday evening. “One witness to the collision stated he was looking down but he couldn’t confirm […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Elderly Woman And Two Dogs Treated After Fire In Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man, Woman Shot and Killed in North Fresno are Identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man and a woman were both shot and killed Saturday night in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a 13-round shot spotter activation just before 11:00 p.m. in the area near Fedora and Blackstone Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 victims shot in truck in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two victims in a Saturday night shooting in Fresno have been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, on Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., officers from the Central Policing District responded to the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation where thirteen gunshots were […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Charges filed in shooting deaths of Fresno mother and baby

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera of Fresno and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales of Madera for the murder of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera of Fresno. Allegedly on September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

1 dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash near Oakdale Friday. The California High Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. after a 16-year-old in 2013 Honda turned in front of a 2001 Ford that was going around 55 miles per hour at Valley Home Road at Pleasant Valley Road.
OAKDALE, CA
KMPH.com

Grandson saves grandmother from burning home in East Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An 18-year-old saved his grandmother from a burning home Sunday morning in East Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out just before 10:00 a.m. for reports of an unconfirmed fire on Cortland Avenue near Sierra Vista Avenue, which was quickly upgraded to a 2-alarm structure fire.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

New African Elephant Joins The Fresno Chaffee Zoo Family

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A new member has been added to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo family. According to the Zoo, a male African elephant named Mabu can now be seen walking on the savanna in African Adventure. “We are excited to have Mabu join our herd,” said Lyn Myers,...
FRESNO, CA

