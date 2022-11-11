Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed, possibly distracted by phone, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol says a man is dead after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County. CHP says the pedestrian was on his phone moments before the impact Monday evening. “One witness to the collision stated he was looking down but he couldn’t confirm […]
Want to work for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) If you are looking for a career in law enforcement now or in the future, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a recruitment event on Tuesday, November 15. This event will take place at Kuppa Joy Coffee House located at 8821 North Ceder Avenue in Fresno from 5:00 p.m. to […]
KMPH.com
Unconscious man dragged from pool, rushed to the hospital in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after deputies say he was found unconscious inside a pool in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a gardener using a leaf blower accidentally fell into the pool and was later found by a coworker.
Man killed in single-vehicle accident on SR-99 in Stanislaus County
MODESTO, Calif. — A 38-year-old man died Thursday night after being ejected from his car on State Route 99 in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on southbound SR-99 near 9th Street. CHP says a 38-year-old man was driving his 2019...
2 dead after Fresno County crash with big rig, CHP says
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a crash involving a big rig and a sedan Monday morning in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers say the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. at Kamm and Jameson avenues west of Caruthers. Officers say a big rig was going north on […]
KMJ
Driver Going Over 120 MPH In Foggy Conditions Killed Following Collision In Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was killed early Saturday morning after officers say his Ford Mustang collided with a garbage truck on Highway 152 and Delta Road in Los Banos. According to the California Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Zeferino Alvarado was driving above 120 MPH in foggy conditions...
KMJ
Elderly Woman And Two Dogs Treated After Fire In Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
KMJ
Man, Woman Shot and Killed in North Fresno are Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man and a woman were both shot and killed Saturday night in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a 13-round shot spotter activation just before 11:00 p.m. in the area near Fedora and Blackstone Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a...
IDENTIFIED: 2 victims shot in truck in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two victims in a Saturday night shooting in Fresno have been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, on Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., officers from the Central Policing District responded to the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation where thirteen gunshots were […]
Raisin City homeless encampment removed by Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a year of community members filing complaints, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Civil Unit and a debris removal company contracted out by the county conducted a homeless encampment cleanup project at a site in Raisin City. The homeless encampment was located in a public alleyway near S. Ormus Avenue and […]
Bakersfield Now
Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
DA: Charges filed in shooting deaths of Fresno mother and baby
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera of Fresno and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales of Madera for the murder of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera of Fresno. Allegedly on September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend […]
Low-flying helicopter getting data for USGS above Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting around November 17, and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will be making low-level flights over the areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties near Coalinga, and the Pyramid Hills according to the United States Geological […]
1 dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash near Oakdale Friday. The California High Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. after a 16-year-old in 2013 Honda turned in front of a 2001 Ford that was going around 55 miles per hour at Valley Home Road at Pleasant Valley Road.
Charges filed against Fresno woman and man accused of killing mom and baby
The Fresno County District Attorney's office officially filed charges Monday against Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and Martin Arroyo-Morales, who are accused of murdering 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her 3-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera.
KMPH.com
Grandson saves grandmother from burning home in East Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An 18-year-old saved his grandmother from a burning home Sunday morning in East Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out just before 10:00 a.m. for reports of an unconfirmed fire on Cortland Avenue near Sierra Vista Avenue, which was quickly upgraded to a 2-alarm structure fire.
yourcentralvalley.com
CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
Young man saves grandmother from two-alarm house fire in East Central Fresno
An 18-year-old family member is being called a hero after saving his grandmother from a two-alarm house fire in East Central Fresno.
KMJ
New African Elephant Joins The Fresno Chaffee Zoo Family
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A new member has been added to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo family. According to the Zoo, a male African elephant named Mabu can now be seen walking on the savanna in African Adventure. “We are excited to have Mabu join our herd,” said Lyn Myers,...
Comments / 1