Vickie L. Carlson
3d ago
Farmers Almanac said lower & SE Michigan will see more snow this winter, bigger possibility of lake effect snow and bitter freezing temps into the -20 below zero.. been a few years since we've had raging snow storms , to freezing black ice storms.. DON'T MISS DRIVING IN IT!!!
3
Sim S
3d ago
supposed to be pouring rain now but 2 hrs after the report still not a drop, wrong again, that's a 100% fail rate
3
The Grand Rapids Press
Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some, snow increasing today
A widespread snow pattern is going to develop across Michigan today and tonight. While most of Lower Michigan will get what we would normally consider light amounts of snow, a few areas will get a much heavier accumulation. It’s these areas that are pointed out by two types of weather advisories.
DAILY SNOW BREAKDOWN: Chance for snow in West Michigan each day this week
Isolated light rain and snow showers are possible on Wednesday. Cold air blasts into West Michigan for the second half of the week, firing up some lake effect!
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
WOOD
More Snow on the Way
Most of West Michigan will see 1-3″ of snow today (Tue.). This will accumulate on the grass and a litttle bit on lesser-traveled roads. A good portion of the snow will melt on more heavily-traveled roads due to some expected road salt and the heat from the friction of the car tires, but some slick spots are possible on main roads, too. As I type this, around 2″ of snow has fallen across the I-96 corridor from G.R. to Lansing. Temperatures should be mainly in the low 30s today, close to the freezing mark. However watch out for slick spots Tue. evening/night as temperatures fall.
WZZM 13
13 Weather Plus: More Snow + Winter Tips For West Michigan!
More snow is in the forecast for West Michigan. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the details and cold weather tips to help you out!
Tonight's Forecast: Lake Effect winds down, clouds break
BRRR! This morning we're starting off on a much cooler note, with temperatures in the 20s. Overnight snowfall led to minor snow accumulation, mostly along and west of U.S. 131.
KFOR
An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!
Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
WWMT
First accumulating snow falls across West Michigan during a winter-esque weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After hitting record high temperatures in the middle 70s late last week, it's hard to believe that West Michigan's first accumulating snow of the season is officially in the weather books. Mother Nature turned that weather page late Saturday into Sunday. That's when northwest winds drove...
Winter is coming: West Michigan hit with heavy snow as temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit
While West Michigan is getting its first dose of winter weather, temperatures are dropping here in Metro Detroit, and there may be some snow looming in the midweek.
It’s opening day: See which Michigan counties harvest the most/least deer
Firearm season has begun for Michigan deer hunters. And while it might not be celebrated with a day off from school in all parts of the state, deer hunting happens in all 83 Michigan counties every year.
Detroit News
Snow could reduce visibility for motorists in southern Michigan
The National Weather Service is expecting rain and snow between 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday in southern Michigan, generally south of Interstate 69. With temperatures above freezing, snow is not expected to accumulate on pavement, but an area of banded snowfall will briefly reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less, the National Weather Service says.
Some Northern Michigan ski resorts turn on snow guns as winter temperatures arrive
Fire up, snow farmers! Some of Northern Michigan’s biggest ski resorts have flipped on their snow guns - and set off a wave of anticipation for the start of ski season. As temperatures across the state took a sharp turn toward winter on Friday, the extended forecast shows these low temps are likely here to stay.
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for part of West Michigan. The counties under the Advisory are: Mason-Lake-Oceana-Muskegon-Ottawa-Allegan-Van Buren-Kalamazoo- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Hart, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Jenison, Holland, South Haven, and Kalamazoo. Up north, the Advisory includes Antrim-Grand Traverse-Kalkaska-Missaukee-Charlevoix- Including the cities of Mancelona, Traverse City, Kalkaska, Lake City, and Charlevoix. The Advisory will be in effect from 4 pm this (Sat.) PM until 1 PM Sunday and is for up to 2-5″ of snow. Accumulations on main roads may be a little less that that, but it’s certainly possible that slippery road conditions could develop, esp. at night.
Cold Snap Could Make Michigan Firearm Deer Season One of the Best
It has been unseasonably warm for the 2022 archery season for Michigan whitetail deer but a cold snap this is coming could make for one of the best firearm seasons in years. The sun over the bow hunter's shoulder says it all for the 2022 archery deer season. I have hunted a lifetime in Michigan and this has been one of the consistently warmest seasons I can remember in a long time. Most deer hunters know that it's the colder temperatures that get the deer moving in their breeding cycle.
Snow For Monday Morning Commute in CNY After Rain Soaks the Weekend
Veterans Day will be a wet one. The remnants of Nicole are expected to move into Central New York this afternoon. The National Weather Service says the good news is, it'll move quickly. The bad news is, it could cause some flooding problems. Possible Flooding. Boonville could see up to...
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
Fatal crash among dozens in Twin Cities after light snow, freeze
The first appearance of winter weather on Twin Cities roads Friday evening led to more than 100 crashes across the metro. Below is a look at the Minnesota 511 traffic report at around 10:20 p.m. as light snow passed through the east metro, combining with plunging temperatures to create slick conditions on the roads.
‘Hook on and forget it’: Tree stand safety tips that could keep you alive, walking
An animal is not worth it, Jeff Gier says and encourages hunters to wear a harness and use a safety line while up in trees. “Absolutely stupid, for a deer, not to take that extra step. And it’s not the cost and it’s not the time,” said Gier, 45, of Pittsford.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s why hunters are declining during deer season in Michigan
Starting Tuesday morning, more than half-a-million hunters will head out into the woods for deer season. It’s estimated that hunting contributes more than $2 billion to the state’s economy yearly. But a shift is happening as both numbers have trended down for years. Local 4 went to Waterford...
awesomemitten.com
Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan
As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
