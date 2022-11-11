Most of West Michigan will see 1-3″ of snow today (Tue.). This will accumulate on the grass and a litttle bit on lesser-traveled roads. A good portion of the snow will melt on more heavily-traveled roads due to some expected road salt and the heat from the friction of the car tires, but some slick spots are possible on main roads, too. As I type this, around 2″ of snow has fallen across the I-96 corridor from G.R. to Lansing. Temperatures should be mainly in the low 30s today, close to the freezing mark. However watch out for slick spots Tue. evening/night as temperatures fall.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO