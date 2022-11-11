ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncler's Latest Collab Is a Colorful Outerwear Collection for Your Dog

By Demetrius Simms
Moncler and Poldo Dog Couture first joined forces in 2017 to reimagine classics from the French-Italian label for your pooch. Now, the duo is back at it again with an all-new assortment of styles for the 2022 fall/winter season that’ll make Fido the most stylish pet on the block.

The collaborative capsule offers Moncler’s signature outerwear styles, such as the Maya and the Maire jackets, that are shrunk down to pet-proportioned sizes. The pieces, made from nylon laqué and lined with insulating materials, are offered in an array of eye-catching hues, from cherry red and periwinkle blue to chartreuse and glossy black. Other items in the drop feature corduroy collars that don the outwear brand’s name and logo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NXGy_0j7hiYoN00
A multi-colored hooded jacket and teddy fleece vest from the all-new collab.

Newly introduced styles include a stylish teddy fleece vest in cream and a black diamond-quilted nylon vest, as well as a selection of lightweight raincoats. The hooded multi-colored jacket is a standout from the collection, similar to one from the duo’s earliest collaborations. Moncler’s monogrammed Maire jacket also comes in sizes for the owner—just in case you’d like to match your dog on trips to the park.

And if your pup gets tired on those jaunts around the neighborhood, the collab’s black boudin-quilted carrier bag will come to your rescue. The piece comes with a removable ivory fleece lining for your furry friend’s maximum comfort. A set of collars, harnesses and a portable bed rounding out the collection’s accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyQwO_0j7hiYoN00
The stylish black boudin-quilted carrier bag.

Poldo Dog Couture, an Italian luxury dog accessories brand, is no stranger to partnerships with upscale companies. In the past two years, it has partnered with names such as the Mark Hotel and Alanui to create chic yet comfortable clothing for pooches. So far, the label is the only pup-accessories maker Moncler has partnered with to produce its playful selects. Moncler, however, rivals a long line of designer labels such as Gucci, Hermes, Fendi and Thom Browne that have also tapped into the pet market—which was worth $19.6 million as of 2021, according to Absolute Reports .

Shop the Moncler x Poldo Dog Couture collection, now online and in stores, with prices ranging from $305 for a logo leash to $1,030 for the quilted carrier bag.

