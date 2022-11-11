ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Temporary D-SNAP location opening in Charlotte County

By Kaitlyn Snook
 4 days ago
An on-site Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open in Charlotte County for a limited time next week.

It will be located at Kia of Port Charlotte, 202 Tamiami Trail, from Sunday, November 13 through Tuesday, November 15.

The site will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Charlotte residents who pre-registered online but did not complete their phone interview can do so at this location. Pre-registration will also reopen for those who missed the previously deadline on October 16.

Individuals are encouraged to pre-register online before going to the location. You can do so here .

