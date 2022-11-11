Read full article on original website
Dermatologists Swear By This One Hot Drink For Younger-Looking Skin
When temperatures drop, holiday decorations pop up here and there, and it becomes acceptable to light a fire in the fireplace, your impulse may be to grab hold of the nearest available hot drink, pour it into a big mug, and get cozy on the couch. Sounds like a great plan, and if you are working toward healthy skin goals this fall and winter, you can keep on task by choosing a delicious hot beverage that also supports smoother, younger-looking skin. Dr. Crystal Dinopol, DPDS, a board-certified dermatologist and writer for payitforwardfertility.org, lets us in on the one hot drink for younger-looking skin that you can enjoy every day (and your skin will thank you for it, too).
2 Cheap Skincare Products Dermatologists Say You Should Use Every Day This Fall
Whether you’re a beginner to the world of skincare or just want to know what affordable products dermatologists recommend and deem essential, we have you covered! We reached out to doctors and skincare experts to learn more about the skin-loving benefits of two products in particular— sunscreen and micellar water— that are available at drugstores and won’t break the bank. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare line Bright Girl, and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
Levothyroxine alternatives: What can I take instead of levothyroxine?
Top levothyroxine alternatives | Comparison | Armour Thyroid | Cytomel | Thyrolar | Synthroid | Levoxyl | Natural alternatives | How to switch meds. Levothyroxine is a generic thyroid hormone medication used to treat an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism). It is also approved for thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) suppression, which aids in treating certain types of goiters and thyroid cancer. Levothyroxine can be used along with surgery and radioiodine therapy to manage thyrotropin-dependent thyroid cancer. While levothyroxine is a commonly prescribed thyroid hormone medication, some people prefer to use an alternative thyroid medication.
These Shampoo Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For Your Hair — They Cause Thinning!
Let’s talk shampoo. As more and more experts recommend skipping shampoo days, the product is often left out of haircare discussions or pushed off to the side. Instead, the focus tends to shift more to serums, oils, and conditioners that can transform your hair and make it shinier and more voluminous. But even if you’re only washing your hair once or twice a week, the shampoo that you use matters. That doesn’t mean you should head straight for the luxury brand shelves and stock up on only the most costly options, either. Instead, paying attention to the ingredients in your shampoo and avoiding those that are drying and can cause damage (particularly if you have thinning hair) is the way to go. Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsorasisTeam, reveals which shampoo ingredients are actually so bad for your hair and can even cause thinning.
Drugstore Products Dermatologists Say You Should Leave On The Shelf–They’re So Bad For Your Skin!
It’s a great time to be into skincare. Not only will you find one luxury product after another, so many of which boast impressive ingredients that can transform the texture of your skin, but the drugstore skincare market has come such a long way in recent years. These days it’s not unusual for a dermatologist to recommend the much cheaper drugstore equivalent of a pricey skin brand. With that said, it is also more difficult to choose among so many products — how can you tell which are effective and which contain useless fillers, or worse, can actually be harmful for your skin?
What It Means When You Have Orange Urine
Urine can tell a lot about your health, and any changes in its color could be a red flag. If you're healthy and well hydrated, your pee should be a pale straw color or a transparent yellow. Clear urine, on the other hand, might be a sign of overhydration, whereas light orange, amber, or honey-colored urine could indicate dehydration. Colors such as pink, orange, red, or brown may indicate an underlying condition, explains UC San Diego Health.
Can Stimulating Your Vagus Nerve Help With Weight Loss?
If you search for "vagus nerve" on TikTok or YouTube, you're likely to see videos on how to reset or stimulate this nerve for healing the body. According to Parsley Health, you don't control this nerve; it does its own thing. The vagus nerve is part of your parasympathetic nervous system that restores and heals your body from stress (via Cleveland Clinic). It's not just one nerve but a system of nerves that run from your brain stem, through your neck, chest, heart, and lungs, then into your gut. Problems associated with your vagus nerve include digestive issues, acid reflux, difficulty swallowing, losing your voice, or losing weight.
Do You Lose Water Weight Or Fat First?
You might wonder when losing weight if water weight or fat comes off first. Not all weight loss is equal. The answer to your question may surprise you.
Is Elk Meat The Healthiest Meat To Eat?
Elk meat is a healthy, nutrient-rich food that offers many health benefits.
The Drugstore Skincare Products Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—They’re Actually So Bad For Your Skin
Aging gracefully is possible with a healthy diet, ample hydration and a consistent, nourishing skincare routine. With that said, we checked in with a dermatologist and skincare expert to learn more about common drugstore products that are often deemed too harsh for aging skin (and what to use instead for a healthy, radiant complexion over 40). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team.
The Best Thyroid Supplements of The Year (2022 Edition)
The answer is yes and you probably wouldn’t be here if you thought otherwise. But I do want to take a second to explain just how important I think they are. After treating literally thousands of thyroid patients, I’ve seen firsthand just how effective thyroid supplements can be.
This Is The Best Serum To Build Skin Strength And Elasticity, According To Beauty Experts
You may have long ago realized that serums are a bit like magical elixirs that can deliver potent ingredients to your skin and help with a variety of your skin concerns, from dryness to dark spots. Serums, which are applied after cleanser and before moisturizer (and sunscreen during the day), tend to hone in on one or two ingredients to boost the skin’s barrier and, in some cases, build collagen and elastin that make your skin stronger and more resistant to outside elements such as pollution and UV rays. But because of the explosion of products on the market, it’s more important than ever to read ingredient lists and shop according to effective ingredients. Dr. Simran Sethi, CEO/Founder of skin by Dr. Simran Sethi, offers insight on the best serum to build strength and elasticity.
How To Easily Remove Calcium Deposits From Your Showerhead
Do you notice a gross scaly buildup on your showerhead? If so, you likely have hard water, so here's how to remove those deposits from your showerhead.
Ovarian Cysts Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Ovarian cysts can happen to anyone with ovaries. Here is a deep dive into what they are, how to find out if you have them, and how to treat them.
Can Walnuts Help You Fall Asleep?
Walnuts are a great source of many nutrients, but did you know that some experts think they may help you sleep? Discover how walnuts may help you fall asleep.
What Are People's Preferred Over-The-Counter Flu Medicine? – Health Digest Survey
To figure out which OTC flu medicine is preferred by readers of Health Digest, we asked 610 readers to choose their go-to product. Here's what they had to say.
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Hypothyroidism and dietary challenges
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I was recently diagnosed with hypothyroidism and have been getting conflicting information on what I should eat and drink. I love yogurt and ice cream, for instance, but one source said a calcium-rich diet was fine, whereas another said I should limit dairy. I’ve also read that I should avoid soy and iodine. But then a friend told me iodine is helpful. Can you give me some guidance on the best diet to manage my condition?
Best Hairspray for Humidity: A List Of 10 Great Options
After spending time styling your tresses, oftentimes nothing is worse than frizz-inducing, humid weather. In order to keep your strands looking sleek, and to prevent static or frizzing, many hair stylists and experts will recommend opting for a trust...
Can Adding Hummus To Your Diet Help Improve Your Gut Health?
One popular Mediterranean dip that's easy to make and readily available in many grocery stores is hummus. Traditionally, hummus is made by combining chickpeas, tahini, lemon, olive oil, and salt (per Healthline). But nowadays, there are several other tasty spins on this dip ranging from black bean hummus to spicy buffalo wing hummus (per Food Network). Whether you're team classic hummus or team spice-it-up, hummus is versatile, yummy, and offers some impressive health benefits, explains Healthline. What's not to like about this dip?
Can You Prevent Diabetes If It Runs In Your Family?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that over 37 million Americans have diabetes, and roughly 20% don't know they have the condition. Type 1 diabetes, which only occurs in 5-10% of people with diabetes, tends to appear in childhood and is not preventable, per the CDC. The much more common type 2 diabetes is tied to lifestyle — things like your weight, whether you exercise, and if you're a smoker — but genetics also plays a role, per the CDC.
