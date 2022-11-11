ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

Friends and Family Honor Rapper Takeoff in Celebration of Life

A celebration of life, held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday (Nov. 11), saw friends, fans, and family gather to say farewell to Takeoff. The arena was filled with fans and celebrities alike, joined together by a common thread – their love and respect for the late Migos rapper who was fatally shot earlier this month. Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber, as well as fellow-Migos artists, Quavo and Offset, were present to remember the 28-year-old artist’s short, but impactful, life and career.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member

ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
ATLANTA, GA
soultracks.com

Anita Baker announces 15 date mini-tour

(November 10, 2022) Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
fox5atlanta.com

Person shot to death near Atlanta Chick-fil-A, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have confirmed a shooting that left one person dead Saturday evening near an Atlanta Chick-fil-A. At 7:14 p.m., officers were called to the Chick-fil-A on MLK Jr. Drive to investigate reports of gunshots. Police said the victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in a black Mercedes...
ATLANTA, GA
Community Impact Houston

Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization

The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
sheenmagazine.com

Welcome To Nana’s: Nana’s Chicken & Waffle New Location Grand Opening

“Southern Cuisine Queen, Kelli Ferrell Expands her Culinary Empire with a new restaurant location.”. McDonough, GA-You may have seen acclaimed “Black Girl Boss” Kelli Ferrell cooking beautiful cuisine on Food Network & OWN, but there’s a “waffle lot” we can say about the Southern Cuisine Queen. Nana’s Chicken & Waffles became an integrated part of Atlanta’s booming restaurant scene with the opening of the Conyers location, but Kelli is determined to expand her empire one waffle at a time. The SHEEN Team was able to attend the grand opening of the brand new McDonough location this Saturday to get an exclusive look into this growing family business and the boss behind it.
MCDONOUGH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy