Friends and Family Honor Rapper Takeoff in Celebration of Life
A celebration of life, held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday (Nov. 11), saw friends, fans, and family gather to say farewell to Takeoff. The arena was filled with fans and celebrities alike, joined together by a common thread – their love and respect for the late Migos rapper who was fatally shot earlier this month. Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber, as well as fellow-Migos artists, Quavo and Offset, were present to remember the 28-year-old artist’s short, but impactful, life and career.
Painter paints mural of Migos rapper Takeoff, gives out copies of drawings
ATLANTA — People are still paying their respects to Atlanta rapper Takeoff, who was recently shot and killed. A local artist created a mural of the rapper, a member of the group Migos. People stopped by the mural hours after his celebration of life at State Farm Arena. One...
Alicia Keys to Perform at Takeoff’s Memorial Service in Atlanta
*Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are scheduled to perform at rapper Takeoff‘s memorial service on Friday. Takeoff was shot and killed during a dice game outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was age 28. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE...
fox5atlanta.com
Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member
ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
soultracks.com
Anita Baker announces 15 date mini-tour
(November 10, 2022) Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
fox26houston.com
Hernandez Govan indicted for Young Dolph's murder, father of rapper Lotta Cash Desto killed in Houston
Memphis, Tenn. - A third man was indicted and arrested in the murder of Memphis rapper, Young Dolph. According to a report by FOX13Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy...
Atlanta Airport Announces Direct Flight To Wakanda In Honor Of Black Panther Sequel
The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced a direct flight to Wakanda on Thursday ahead of the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to WSBTV. The sequel to Black Panther made its debut on Nov. 11. “Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) announces a return to international service with direct flights...
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
Moviegoers say goodbye to iconic Atlanta theatre closing after nearly 55 years
ATLANTA — Sonya Golub says she’ll never forget the first time she saw a movie at the Tara Theatre. “I was by myself. I always come by myself during the day,” Golub said. “I’ve been coming here a long time. I like the fact that they carry...
fox5atlanta.com
Person shot to death near Atlanta Chick-fil-A, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have confirmed a shooting that left one person dead Saturday evening near an Atlanta Chick-fil-A. At 7:14 p.m., officers were called to the Chick-fil-A on MLK Jr. Drive to investigate reports of gunshots. Police said the victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in a black Mercedes...
Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization
The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old girl last seen Friday
Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Samaria Broughton, 14, left her home in Jonesboro Friday night and has not returned. Samaria is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 125 pounds with brown eyes and black...
sheenmagazine.com
Welcome To Nana’s: Nana’s Chicken & Waffle New Location Grand Opening
“Southern Cuisine Queen, Kelli Ferrell Expands her Culinary Empire with a new restaurant location.”. McDonough, GA-You may have seen acclaimed “Black Girl Boss” Kelli Ferrell cooking beautiful cuisine on Food Network & OWN, but there’s a “waffle lot” we can say about the Southern Cuisine Queen. Nana’s Chicken & Waffles became an integrated part of Atlanta’s booming restaurant scene with the opening of the Conyers location, but Kelli is determined to expand her empire one waffle at a time. The SHEEN Team was able to attend the grand opening of the brand new McDonough location this Saturday to get an exclusive look into this growing family business and the boss behind it.
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Habersham, Banks, Rabun and White county schools have closed...
Suspect in Henry County detention officer shooting arrested in Macon
The search for a man accused of injuring a Henry County detention officer and killing another man in a shooting earlier this month came to an end Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Beltway reopens after deadly crash involving multiple vehicles, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash involving several vehicles and pedestrians is under investigation in west Harris County, according to deputies. It happened Sunday just before 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of West Sam Houston Parkway near the Richmond Avenue exit. Precinct 5 said at least two...
Click2Houston.com
‘That was the last time I kissed him’; Woman grieving after husband dies in Heights crash that HPD officer is accused of mishandling
HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was suspended for 10 days for mishandling a pedestrian crash investigation that killed a man while he was running in the Heights earlier this year, according to an internal department memo obtained by Axios Houston. Ryan Lutz, 35, was minutes into his run...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson High School's football season ends with 42-21 loss to Thomasville in state playoffs
The Jackson Red Devils took a 14-13 lead into halftime of their state playoff game against the Thomasville Bulldogs Saturday night, but the ‘Dogs came back with 15 unanswered points in the third quarter and went on to win 42-21. Jackson, the fourth seed in 2-AAA, traveled to Thomasville...
Click2Houston.com
3 drivers arrested on suspicion of DWI after 3-vehicle crash involving HPD vehicle, HFD engine on US 59, police say
HOUSTON – Three drivers were arrested after they were involved in a crash involving a Houston Police vehicle and a Houston Fire truck early Saturday, according to police. It happened on U.S. 59 inbound and Buffalo Speedway at around 1 a.m. Police said a marked patrol unit was driving...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found dead at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta. Officers were called to the Park Vista Apartments on Fisher Road SE just before 6:30 p.m. to calls about a fight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
