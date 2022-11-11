ESPN analyst pegs Clemson-Louisville as under-the-radar matchup he'll be watching

On College Football Live this week, an ESPN analyst was asked to give an under-the-radar matchup he’ll be watching in Week 11 of the college football season.

Tom Luginbill pointed to Saturday’s contest between Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC, No. 10 CFP) and Louisville (6-3, 3-3) at Death Valley.

The Tigers are hoping to bounce back from last Saturday’s 35-14 loss at Notre Dame, their worst loss to an unranked opponent since 2011 when they lost to NC State by 24 points.

“I’m really interested to see how Clemson responds,” Luginbill said. “Still a ton to play for if you’re the Tigers – possible ACC Championship, double-digit win season. What do they do? It’s been a long time since that team’s taken a tail-kicking, and Louisville’s suddenly 6-3.”

“Yeah, and playing well on defense,” ESPN/ACC Network analyst Roddy Jones added.

Louisville’s defense enters Saturday’s game ranked third in the ACC in points per game allowed (19.4).

Clemson’s offense is coming off its worst game of the season against Notre Dame, which held the Tigers to a season-low two touchdowns and a season-low 281 yards of offense.

Clemson, which has already clinched the ACC’s Atlantic Division and will play for the conference title on Dec. 3, needs two more wins to secure its 12 straight season with at least 10 wins.

Saturday’s game between the Tigers and Cardinals is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!