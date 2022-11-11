Read full article on original website
Related
Poland military on alert after missile strike
Poland's military was on high alert Wednesday after a deadly missile strike on a village near the border with war-ravaged Ukraine. The talks came after Poland's President Andrzej Duda said there was no clear evidence of who fired the missile that killed two people in the southeastern village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine.
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed 2 people in Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces to intercept a Russian strike: US officials
Initial findings suggest the blast was caused by a Ukrainian missile fired toward an incoming Russian missile, three US officials told the AP.
'Unlikely' Poland missile fired from Russia: Biden
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was "unlikely" a missile strike on Poland was launched from Russia, speaking after emergency talks with allies in Bali about the deadly attack. The incident came after Russia launched a wave of missile strikes across Ukraine on Tuesday that left millions of households without power.
