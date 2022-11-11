ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This 37-Year-Old NASA Engineer Is Designing a Spacesuit for Women on the Side: ‘It's Not Just Cool, It's Necessary'

By Morgan Smith,CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Microsoft, Meta and Others Face Rising Drought Risk to Their Data Centers

Drought conditions are worsening in the U.S., and that is having an outsized impact on the real estate that houses the internet. Data centers generate massive amounts of heat through their servers because of the enormous amount of power they use. Water is the cheapest and most common method used to cool the centers.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy