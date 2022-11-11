ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Bright Spot: A bench to remember

Brighton, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the dedication of a new bench at McQuaid Jesuit High School. SPC Theodore Glende, a 2007 graduate of McQuaid, was killed while on patrol with his unit in Afghanistan back in 2012. Tuesday, a dedication ceremony was held to unveil a...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Veterans Outreach Center's ongoing need

The Veterans Day holiday is behind us, but the Veterans Outreach Center of Rochester continues to help the men and women who served in our Armed Forces. Laura Stradley, executive director of the Veterans Outreach Center, gave us this overview on Veterans Day.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$118 Million Upgrades To Affordable Housing Development Finished In Rochester

Upgrades to an affordable housing development in Rochester have been completed. New York State's first elected woman Governor, Kathy Hochul, made the announcement today, Monday, November 14, 2022. The $118 million rehabilitation project at the Park Square affordable housing complex in Rochester is now finished. The complex provides 335 modern and energy-efficient apartments near the city's Inner Loop. Governor Hochul said,
ROCHESTER, NY
WRGB

NY State Trooper honored, credited for saving the life of a motorist

LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — The Red Cross is honoring a New York State Trooper, credited with saving the live of a motorist. State Trooper Michael Nash responded to a report of a driver in distress on the shoulder of I-87. There Trooper Nash located the driver unresponsive with no pulse.
nystateofpolitics.com

How the largest school districts in New York spent pandemic aid

The five largest school districts in New York spent only a small percentage of their federal pandemic recovery aid on early childhood education and may be falling short in using the funds to help with learning loss due to the interruption of in-classroom instruction, a report released Monday by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office found.
SYRACUSE, NY
fox5ny.com

Off-duty cop shoots 2 women, kills herself in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - An off-duty police officer in western New York shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Benefit concert helps Ukrainian family to resettle in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — Connie Fredericks-Malone put on a benefit concert in support of Called to Care, Canandaigua’s effort to resettle a Ukrainian family in Canandaigua on Sunday. The concert was held at the First Congregational Church in Canandaigua and was also live streamed. Fredericks-Malone sings jazz standards made...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Snow plow drivers gear up for winter in Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Winter weather has arrived in western New York and plow drivers are getting ready to keep the roads clear and safe this season. Though the snow plow industry, like many others, is facing staffing shortages, and people have reported trouble booking, someone, to clear snow from their properties this winter.
VICTOR, NY
13 WHAM

Sweet Creations gingerbread display returns to George Eastman Museum

Rochester, N.Y. — The George Eastman Museum’s annual Sweet Creations gingerbread display returned this weekend. The display includes more than 60 cleverly designed decorated gingerbread creations. The hours of the display are:. Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The display...
ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

Take A Sweet Trip To Rochester New York To Check Out A Holiday Classic

Looking to take a pretty sweet road trip this Christmas season in New York? Skip the Big Apple and head down the thruway to Rochester. You can step into gingerbread house heaven this Christmas season and see amazing displays of confectionary creativity at the Eastman Museum in Rochester. It's the annual Sweet Creations Gingerbread Display running through January 1st 2023.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County announces funds for youth workforce development program

Rochester, N.Y. — Working to break down barriers for at-risk youth and their families in the Greater Rochester area. Monroe County leaders announced $5.8 million in funding towards The Hive, which combines the services of several community youth-serving nonprofit organizations, including EnCompass, the Boys and Girls Club, and Teen Empowerment.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

