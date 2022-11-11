Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthCadrene HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
My Mom's Vote CountedHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A bench to remember
Brighton, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the dedication of a new bench at McQuaid Jesuit High School. SPC Theodore Glende, a 2007 graduate of McQuaid, was killed while on patrol with his unit in Afghanistan back in 2012. Tuesday, a dedication ceremony was held to unveil a...
WUHF
Veterans Outreach Center's ongoing need
The Veterans Day holiday is behind us, but the Veterans Outreach Center of Rochester continues to help the men and women who served in our Armed Forces. Laura Stradley, executive director of the Veterans Outreach Center, gave us this overview on Veterans Day.
$118 Million Upgrades To Affordable Housing Development Finished In Rochester
Upgrades to an affordable housing development in Rochester have been completed. New York State's first elected woman Governor, Kathy Hochul, made the announcement today, Monday, November 14, 2022. The $118 million rehabilitation project at the Park Square affordable housing complex in Rochester is now finished. The complex provides 335 modern and energy-efficient apartments near the city's Inner Loop. Governor Hochul said,
WRGB
NY State Trooper honored, credited for saving the life of a motorist
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — The Red Cross is honoring a New York State Trooper, credited with saving the live of a motorist. State Trooper Michael Nash responded to a report of a driver in distress on the shoulder of I-87. There Trooper Nash located the driver unresponsive with no pulse.
nystateofpolitics.com
How the largest school districts in New York spent pandemic aid
The five largest school districts in New York spent only a small percentage of their federal pandemic recovery aid on early childhood education and may be falling short in using the funds to help with learning loss due to the interruption of in-classroom instruction, a report released Monday by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office found.
This Country Diner In Western New York Is One-Of-A-Kind
If you have never been to this family-owned diner, you are missing out on a hidden gem in Western New York. This diner in Western New York gives off a country-feel the second you walk in – with the same kind of comfort you would feel as if you walked into Grandma’s house.
fox5ny.com
Off-duty cop shoots 2 women, kills herself in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - An off-duty police officer in western New York shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of...
13 WHAM
MCC students help refugee families acclimate to Rochester with interactive play
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students at Monroe Community College helped refugee children and families acclimate themselves Monday night in Rochester with a night of interactive play. MCC's Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society, hosted a resource fair and an evening full of activities for refugees in Rochester. "Play can...
13 WHAM
Benefit concert helps Ukrainian family to resettle in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — Connie Fredericks-Malone put on a benefit concert in support of Called to Care, Canandaigua’s effort to resettle a Ukrainian family in Canandaigua on Sunday. The concert was held at the First Congregational Church in Canandaigua and was also live streamed. Fredericks-Malone sings jazz standards made...
Double house on Congress Ave. deemed ‘unlivable’ after overnight fire
The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.
Cannabis Dispensaries In New York State Just Got Hit With Major Delay
If you were looking forward to legal marijuana dispensaries opening soon in New York State, there has been a major setback. Certain regions have been barred from receiving licenses due to a lawsuit. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, a judge blocked 63 licenses from being awarded around the state. Almost...
wellsvillesun.com
A stirring display for Veterans Day with the Field of Honor (Steve Harrison photos and story)
If you have driven by the empty lot on Seneca Street in Hornell that was once Loons Cleaners years ago, it is usually empty. However, each November, that empty space gets transformed into something amazing. For several years, the St. Ann’s Academy creates a Field of Honor. It’s a chance...
13 WHAM
Snow plow drivers gear up for winter in Western New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Winter weather has arrived in western New York and plow drivers are getting ready to keep the roads clear and safe this season. Though the snow plow industry, like many others, is facing staffing shortages, and people have reported trouble booking, someone, to clear snow from their properties this winter.
13 WHAM
Sweet Creations gingerbread display returns to George Eastman Museum
Rochester, N.Y. — The George Eastman Museum’s annual Sweet Creations gingerbread display returned this weekend. The display includes more than 60 cleverly designed decorated gingerbread creations. The hours of the display are:. Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The display...
Take A Sweet Trip To Rochester New York To Check Out A Holiday Classic
Looking to take a pretty sweet road trip this Christmas season in New York? Skip the Big Apple and head down the thruway to Rochester. You can step into gingerbread house heaven this Christmas season and see amazing displays of confectionary creativity at the Eastman Museum in Rochester. It's the annual Sweet Creations Gingerbread Display running through January 1st 2023.
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
wxxinews.org
'State of Hate in Greater Rochester' report shows majority of Jewish residents feel discrimination has increased
A majority of local Jewish residents recently surveyed feel that discrimination against Jews in the Greater Rochester area has increased over the last couple of years. The State of Hate in Greater Rochester report was commissioned by the Levine Center to End Hate which is part of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester.
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month
You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
Local Western New York TV Reporter Named Miss Buffalo
A familiar face here in Western New York will now represent the City of Buffalo in the Miss New York pageant. Over the weekend, morning news and traffic reporter Chelsea Lovell who works for WIVB Channel 4 recently was named Miss Buffalo. Lovell, who grew up in Queens, New York...
13 WHAM
Monroe County announces funds for youth workforce development program
Rochester, N.Y. — Working to break down barriers for at-risk youth and their families in the Greater Rochester area. Monroe County leaders announced $5.8 million in funding towards The Hive, which combines the services of several community youth-serving nonprofit organizations, including EnCompass, the Boys and Girls Club, and Teen Empowerment.
Comments / 0