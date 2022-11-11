ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

‘Unintentional, isolated incident’: Officer-issued firearm inadvertently discharges at Wisconsin middle school

By Ben Newhouse
wiproud.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Linden Woman Arrested For Bail Jumping

A woman from Linden was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a report of someone in violation of bond conditions at an address on Faull Street in Linden Saturday around 1pm. An Iowa County Deputy responded to the address and as a result, 46 year old Amber Sherman of Linden was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Sherman was taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was booked and remains in custody.
LINDEN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One dead following crash in Town of Oregon

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM. ﻿ Officials say the driver of a black sedan was traveling...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man killed in Janesville crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 66-year-old man from Evansville was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Janesville on Sunday. It happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of W. USH 14 and N. CTH H, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. First responders found that a 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 26-year-old man […]
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Task force arrests man on warrants from 2020 shots fired incident in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. marshals and Madison police officers arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday on multiple active warrants, including for attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shots fired incident in Sun Prairie nearly two years ago. In a news release Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service said its Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and city police officers arrested...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police pursuit; 2 in custody

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody early Thursday morning, Nov. 10 following a police pursuit in West Allis. Suspected cocaine and heroin along with two handguns were found in the vehicle. According to police, West Allis officers observed a black Audi that was listed as stolen...
WEST ALLIS, WI
royalpurplenews.com

Wisconsin Midterm Election results are in!

With the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater students, Whitewater residents, and all of Wisconsin gathering to vote during the midterm elections, they see who they want to vote for. Now with midterm elections done, they start to watch the counts of the ballots to see who the winners of the elections are, especially those who will make a bigger impact on our state. Here are your 2o22 Wisconsin Midterm Election results.
WHITEWATER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy