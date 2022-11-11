‘Unintentional, isolated incident’: Officer-issued firearm inadvertently discharges at Wisconsin middle school

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Darrell Brooks sentencing, shooting threat interrupts courtroom
The sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha Parade attack, began Tuesday until a threat of a mass shooting halted proceedings, the sheriff's department says.
wtmj.com
Courtroom evacuated during Darrell Brooks sentencing in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA- The courtroom where Darrell Brooks is being sentenced has been evacuated after reports of a threat made towards the court. The room was evacuated around 10 o’clock this morning during victim impact statements. Brooks is expected to be sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of...
wearegreenbay.com
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
Delafield police investigating potential fraud at pilates business
Studio 83 Pilates and Core Glow in Delafield went from being fully operational to completely empty. Both are owned by the same woman who people say has left town with customers' money.
CBS 58
Plane carrying 53 dogs, 3 people crashes in Waukesha County; learn how you can help
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A transport plane taking 53 adoptable dogs to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County from the Southeastern U.S. crashed at Western Lakes Golf Club in Delafield. No life-threatening injuries have been reported to the three people or any of the dogs who were...
x1071.com
Linden Woman Arrested For Bail Jumping
A woman from Linden was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a report of someone in violation of bond conditions at an address on Faull Street in Linden Saturday around 1pm. An Iowa County Deputy responded to the address and as a result, 46 year old Amber Sherman of Linden was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Sherman was taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was booked and remains in custody.
Madison police investigating after woman’s car was rear-ended, stolen
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a woman’s car was stolen after she was rear-ended. Police said the woman was hit from behind at the intersection of Schroeder Road and Whitney Way Monday just after 2 p.m. As she got out of her car to assess the damage, one of the people in the car that...
Medical examiner identifies three people killed in Rock Co. crash
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department said Monday that 20-year-old Thomas Flick Lohmeier of Janesville, 19-year-old Bridget D. Crull of Evansville and 76-year-old Howard C. Walmer of Evansville died following the crash in the Town of Center on Nov. 5.
One dead following crash in Town of Oregon
TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM. Officials say the driver of a black sedan was traveling...
nbc15.com
One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
Man killed in Janesville crash
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 66-year-old man from Evansville was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Janesville on Sunday. It happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of W. USH 14 and N. CTH H, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. First responders found that a 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 26-year-old man […]
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
Evansville man dead, passenger injured in crash outside Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — An Evansville man is dead after a crash outside Janesville Sunday morning. Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of US-14 and County Road H at around 11 a.m. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Toyota Highlander was turning westbound onto US-14 when it was hit by an eastbound Toyota Corolla. Officials said the driver...
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wi & 2nd Oldest In U.S. Turns 100
A Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin has an amazing milestone coming up and you are invited to come to celebrate with them. History Of Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wisconsin and Second Oldest In U.S. According to janesvillecvb.com,. Janesville is home to Cozy Inn Chinese restaurant. It is still located at the...
Task force arrests man on warrants from 2020 shots fired incident in Sun Prairie
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. marshals and Madison police officers arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday on multiple active warrants, including for attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shots fired incident in Sun Prairie nearly two years ago. In a news release Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service said its Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and city police officers arrested...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police pursuit; 2 in custody
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody early Thursday morning, Nov. 10 following a police pursuit in West Allis. Suspected cocaine and heroin along with two handguns were found in the vehicle. According to police, West Allis officers observed a black Audi that was listed as stolen...
royalpurplenews.com
Wisconsin Midterm Election results are in!
With the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater students, Whitewater residents, and all of Wisconsin gathering to vote during the midterm elections, they see who they want to vote for. Now with midterm elections done, they start to watch the counts of the ballots to see who the winners of the elections are, especially those who will make a bigger impact on our state. Here are your 2o22 Wisconsin Midterm Election results.
Two Wisconsin Men Arrested in Nebraska With 100lbs of Weed in a Nissan Maxima
Two guys from Madison, Wisc were in Nebraska...Maybe sight seeing, maybe visiting friends, maybe SELLING WEED? Yes, let's go with the last one...Anyway, they had 100lbs of weed in a Nissan Maxima. NOW. Chao Lee, and a passenger, Kou Yang, were pulled over on the interstate in Nebraska, for failing...
CBS 58
Over $7,000 in merchandise stolen from Menomonee Falls retailer in two days
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two thefts over the course of two days resulted in over $7,000 worth of merchandise being stolen from a Menomonee Falls retailer, and police are left seeking the public's help in locating the suspects. A male suspect entered the Ulta Beauty location on Falls...
Comments / 10