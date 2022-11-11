ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

Teen collects over 200 Thanksgiving turkeys for veterans

By Kym Gable (CBS Newspath)
 4 days ago

TARENTUM, Pa. ( KDKA – CBS Newspath) — Over the past couple of years, Wesley Westerman came to a realization, he’s gonna need a bigger freezer.

The Highlands High School junior single-handedly started a turkey drive in 2018 when he was just 13. Now with the help of two motorcycle clubs, the VFW, and his family, it’s grown into an impressive mission to show appreciation to local veterans.

“It’s something they don’t get a lot. They don’t get the recognition they need for helping us out and giving us the freedom we have nowadays,” Westerman said.

The teen collected enough turkeys to give to over 200 veterans this year along with all the fixings. Some veterans are now paying it forward by helping fellow heroes who served.

Westerman now has a big advantage when it comes to delivering turkeys. He has his driver’s license.

