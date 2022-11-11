Read full article on original website
Related
Done with Twitter? Here’s how to join Mastodon
Things aren’t looking so great at Elon Musk’s Twitter these days. Half the staff was laid off, some by accident. Executives are leaving. There was a blue checkmark and a white checkmark and then a blue checkmark again. So how will you get your fix of tiny bits...
Former Classmates Are Sharing What Happened To Their School's "Smart Kid," And The Valedictorian-To-Prison Pipeline Is Kind Of Concerning
"I saw our valedictorian at our high school reunion last year. He drove his Tesla back to our small ass town, and he looked like a fish out of water. It was hilarious."
Steve Jobs’ ‘well used’ 1970s Birkenstocks sell for record-breaking price at auction
The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house. The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price...
Google will pay nearly $400 million in location tracking settlement led by Oregon
Google has agreed to pay $392 million to settle complaints from 40 states that it had misled consumers about whether the Silicon Valley company was tracking their location. Oregon attorneys helped lead the agreement, which grew out of a 2018 Associated Press article that revealed Google tracked people’s whereabouts even when they checked online settings that instructed the company not to store that information. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Monday’s agreement reflects a commitment to look out for consumers.
When is The Santa Clauses? Cast, release date, episodes, time, how to watch online (11/16)
Tim Allen is back in Disney’s sequel to one of our generation’s favorite Christmas movie classics. The Santa Clauses premieres on Disney+ tomorrow, Wednesday, November 16 at 12 a.m. The miniseries tells the heartwarming story of Scott Calvin, who has been the acting Santa Clause for over a decade. As he reaches 65, he begins to realize that he will soon need to pass his legacy on to someone else. He also learns about a new clause in his Santa contract, which makes him rethink the way he does his job. To see the preview, take a look at the video provided above.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0