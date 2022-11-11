Tim Allen is back in Disney’s sequel to one of our generation’s favorite Christmas movie classics. The Santa Clauses premieres on Disney+ tomorrow, Wednesday, November 16 at 12 a.m. The miniseries tells the heartwarming story of Scott Calvin, who has been the acting Santa Clause for over a decade. As he reaches 65, he begins to realize that he will soon need to pass his legacy on to someone else. He also learns about a new clause in his Santa contract, which makes him rethink the way he does his job. To see the preview, take a look at the video provided above.

4 HOURS AGO