Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk and Donald Trump now own rival social networks. Here's a timeline of their rocky relationship.
Former President Donald Trump cheered Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter. But he recently called the Tesla CEO a "bullshit artist."
NBC Connecticut
SpaceX Just Bought a Big Ad Campaign on Twitter for Starlink
Elon Musk's aerospace business SpaceX just ordered one of the larger advertising packages available from Twitter, which Musk recently took over in a contentious, $44 billion deal. The campaign is to promote the SpaceX satellite internet service, Starlink, in Australia and Spain. The ad package, known as a "takeover" at...
NBC Connecticut
Amazon Starts Cutting Jobs, With Layoffs Hitting Alexa Unit and Cloud Gaming Division
Amazon has begun laying off employees in its corporate and tech workforce. CEO Andy Jassy has moved aggressively to cut costs across Amazon, and the company previously said it would freeze hiring in its corporate workforce. Amazon on Tuesday began laying off employees in its corporate and tech workforce as...
NBC Connecticut
Ford Vs. GM: Same Industry, Two Increasingly Different Companies
DETROIT — "Same industry. Two different companies." That's how influential Morgan Stanley auto industry analyst Adam Jonas recently described General Motors and Ford Motor — bitter rivals for more than a century. The two have consistently attempted to outgun each other in sales, performance and styling of new...
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft, Meta and Others Face Rising Drought Risk to Their Data Centers
Drought conditions are worsening in the U.S., and that is having an outsized impact on the real estate that houses the internet. Data centers generate massive amounts of heat through their servers because of the enormous amount of power they use. Water is the cheapest and most common method used to cool the centers.
NBC Connecticut
Jim Cramer Says There's a ‘Real Possibility' the Fed Can Engineer a Soft Landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes...
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. Walmart — Shares of retailer Walmart jumped 6.54% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raising its forward guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 on $152.81 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 and $147.75 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
NBC Connecticut
Women and Family Health Startup Maven Raises $90 Million for Post-Roe V. Wade World
Maven, the women and family health startup that saw a business spike after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, has raised another $90 million from investors, including the venture arm of CVS Health. The company reached unicorn status last August right before the bottom dropped out of the tech...
Comments / 0